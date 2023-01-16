As I sit to write this column, America is about to celebrate its 37th year of the Martin Luther King holiday. We sometimes celebrate holidays thoughtlessly, but there is always benefit to taking time to reflect on the reasons for the holidays.
American history cannot be told truthfully without an account of the stories of our Black countrymen. That the stories are particularly susceptible to political bias does not make them less important. As someone who was assigned white at birth, I urge people like me to take the time to remember where we have been and where we are today.
Unlike some of the teachers I encountered in the public schools, no nun at St. Anthony school ever told a racist joke in class. Nevertheless, we were presented with a fairly sanitized version of slavery, Reconstruction, and Jim Crow. I remember seeing old fountains marked “colored” in some businesses in Longview, and a sign on a laundry place that said, “whites only—no dogs.”
We were taught that masters had economic reasons not to mistreat their slaves. (Current preferred usage is “enslavers” and “enslaved persons,” but I’m reporting on what I remember in the words that were used.) We never even heard of Jim Crow, who was a character from a minstrel show (where white people mocked “colored” people) and which gave name to official, state-sponsored segregation, and which overlooked lynchings and physical brutality for decades.
I remember the talk of “outside agitators” who were alleged to be behind stirring up people to be “uppity.” Local Black people standing up for themselves would, at minimum, mean that they and their families would be unemployable was never mentioned.
As the old year came to a close, I resolved to finish the 1619 Project book, published by the New York Times. It is a collection of historical essays, poems, photographs, and prose passages. It’s an expansion on a special edition in 2019.
I have been following the project and its controversies since then. In fact, I read a dissenting book, and then another, before I finally got around to the 1619 Project itself.
First I’ll tell you what it gets right, and then some of the objections people have made.
Overall, it’s important to remember that Black people have been treated shamefully and unjustly in this country. It’s a blight on our national character. The impact of slavery and centuries of hate, ridicule, disgust, disdain and distrust still keep many of our citizens from their full flourishing as human beings. We must work to include, respect, and share opportunities with them.
As critics have pointed out, there’s much in the Project that is positive or unobjectionable. The expanded version includes poems by people like Yusef Komunakaa, Tracey K Smith, and Natasha Tretheway, who are among the best current American poets. You either enjoy them or you don’t, but there’s nothing to get upset over.
No, the critiques deal with a few historical assertions and the unyielding clinging to them by editor Nikole Hannah-Jones and the NYT’s publisher.
The Project asserts that a major reason for the American Revolution was a fear that Great Britain would abolish slavery. This is a historical howler—it is completely unsubstantiated. Worse, the editors were warned ahead of time that it was wrong, an admonition they ignored. Worse still, when several highly respected luminaries of American historical studies protested, Hannah-Jones resorted to the “they’re just old white men” trope, which fell flat. The book softens the position somewhat, but the response causes one to question the advocacy journalism posing as history in the Project.
Another assertion, repeated by several essayists, involves the value of the enslaved persons prior to the Civil War. According to Edward Baptist, the value of slaves exceeded that of all railroads and commercial enterprises in the country, that the nation as a whole was quite literally based economically on slavery. Those figures have been used in testimony to Congress, but they are challenged by eminent economic historians as relying on fundamental accounting errors. Baptist never replied to the critique, and his book “The Half Has Never Been Told” has dropped precipitously in my esteem.
There are a few more things. Riots are referred to as “rebellions.” Now, there were certainly some slave rebellions, such as the Stono Rebellion and Nat Turner’s Rebellion, but rebellions, here or abroad, generally have some vague goal or purpose. Burning down the Korean-owned convenience store or looting TVs hardly seems to merit “rebellion.”
Likewise, the enslaved people were said to have liberated themselves by running away. While the desperate courage of those fleeing bondage must be acknowledged and honored (there’s a great museum of the Underground Railroad in Cincinnati), it is also true that between 1861-1865 a large number of those flights were to the safety provided by the armed forces of the United States which had invaded the South.
The essays vary greatly in quality. At their best, they focus on the indignities and outrages against Black people. America cannot turn away from the truths of its past. At their worst, though, they demonstrate a politicization of history that damages the reputation of the Times.
One commentator has said that the Times has gone from being “all the news that’s fit to print” to “all the news that fits.”
The last essay, by Hannah-Jones, is a call for reparations, for cash payments from the federal government to those who identify as Black and can prove descent from enslaved people.
That gets into political territory, and I steer my columns around that ground as much as I can. Nevertheless, it seems that such invidious distinctions and benefits among citizens are likely to increase social animosity and resentment.
The 1619 Project is flawed, yet some of its goals are worthwhile. It bills itself as “A New Origin Story.” National origin stories are rightfully referred to as myths. Literally, this is a proposed new mythology.
Our previous origin myth claimed that slavery was an aberration; this myth puts slavery at the center, claiming that 1619, not 1776, was the true founding of the nation.
Whether it was central or not, slavery was important, and its effects are with us today.
And we still need to heal as a nation, not just a race. Martin Luther King, Jr., saw that clearly.