A few weeks ago I encountered a beautifully written article in the New York Times Magazine. It was about the Vermeer exhibit at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, one which promptly sold out and which I will never see.
Johannes Vermeer was a seventeenth-century Dutch painter who seems to have produced only about 42 works, a small fraction of his contemporaries’ output. But his paintings have a quality of beauty and peace that has left critics and the public mesmerized for centuries.
He is known for his treatment of light, his compositions of ordinary people, and particularly his use of the highly expensive ultramarine blue color that almost bankrupted his family.
Perhaps you have encountered Vermeer. His “Girl With a Pearl Earring,” is his most famous. If you have seen it once, you will remember it. “The Milkmaid” depicts a young woman pouring milk into a bowl at a table laden with bread near a window. A basket and punch bowl hang from the wall. There’s a serenity and dignity to his work, and it is well beloved.
The author of the article had been privileged to be given a private tour after hours. No bustling crowds, just three people and the art. The writer, something of a contrarian, had resisted going before he found that he couldn’t turn down this invitation.
The writer begins by remembering his first experience with Vermeer, in a book he found in his parents’ library at home in Lagos. He goes on to say: “I am still moved by the quiet miracle of that boyhood afternoon. But my relationship with art has changed. I look for trouble now. No longer is a Vermeer painting simply “foreign and alluring.” It is an artifact inescapably involved in the world’s messiness….”
I was prepared not to like the essay. There is an entire academic industry deconstructing art and literature, “unmasking” it as the representation of ideological and economic oppression. While nobody can deny that works are embedded in all sorts of contexts, there is a great deal of appetite from New York Times readers for articles that try to knock perceived goodness or beauty from their pedestals.
Yet it was very well-written. Early on, he includes an entire short poem, “Vermeer,” by Nobel Prize-winning Polish poet Wisława Szymborska, who happens to be one of my favorite poets.
So long as that woman from the Rijksmuseum
in painted quiet and concentration
keeps pouring milk day after day
from the pitcher to the bowl
the World hasn’t earned
the world’s end.
He describes a couple of his favorite paintings, skillfully putting words to his experience. Then the writer “looks for trouble.” He points out that the Dutch grew wealthy from trading in the East Indies and in facilitating the slave trade. Their prosperity was related to those enterprises.
Then he quotes another writer who has pointed out that the silver items might have come from horrific conditions in the Potosí mines of South America. As for the expensive ultramarine, he asks who is mining that mineral in Afghanistan, and under what conditions?
Well, being no expert in the production of this pigment, which was exported to India and China for centuries before the Europeans got it, I would venture to say that the miners’ conditions were terrible, and the immediate beneficiaries were local elites, likely of the same ethnic and cultural groups as the laborers.
The essayist claims that seeing art in this way does not spoil them, “it opens them up, and what used to be mere surface becomes a portal.”
Who am I to argue with that? I constantly seek out the contexts of artistic, literary, and musical works. I’m quite aware of the darkness visible around great productions, the serfs taxed to create medieval cathedrals, the outrageous human sacrifice implicated in Meso-American monumental architecture, and that “the glory that was Greece and the Grandeur that was Rome” was made possible by human slavery.
I don’t have a problem with seeing art juxtaposed against the sorry history of human sin. I’ll give the writer credit for sophistication and cosmopolitan deftness. This is far from the simplistic analysis that a self-righteous undergraduate might make.
He interprets Vermeer’s work to be permeable to the violence in the world outside it, that he shows individuals, not happy families, and that if you know how to see it, you see sorrow. The works are not just episodes of beauty.
And then he ends, exquisitely, by alluding to the poem he had included earlier. That “the World hasn’t earned the world’s end.”
I looked for the byline, and noticed with mild shock that the author was Teju Cole, somebody I met online a quarter-century ago and have shared pleasant times in London and New York and San Antonio. He currently teaches writing at Harvard.
While I, unlike Cole, am not looking for trouble, I do have a few comments on his approach. There’s a movement that has been underway for decades to deconstruct our culture and history with the goal of unmasking the beliefs that enable oppression and injustice. This approach is known as the “hermeneutics of suspicion,” that seeks out self-justification and dogmatism in cultural icons. It’s associated with the French philosopher Paul Ricoeur.
Ultimately, he says, we try to overcome the remoteness of the past by entering into a personal relationship with it, with special attention to absences and contradictions. That’s fine with me, but it seems as though foregrounding silences and filling them in with one’s own interests starts out astringent, cleaning the rust off our understandings, and left unchecked turns corrosive, leading to cynicism, apathy, and a rejection of our cultural heritage. Besides, there’s an infinite number of silences attached to a work, tempting the critics to ride their hobby horses forever.
In my late years, I’ve outgrown rejection and am looking for faith.
One thing about contexts is that, like a stone in a pond, the ripples keep going, diminishing with distance, but always present.
It is appropriate to note the implications of works with slavery—who actually quarried those Greek marbles or mined that ultramarine? But the sorrows of the world go on and on until they come back to each of us.
Cole’s Yoruba people were a slave-owning society and participated in exporting humans into trans-Atlantic servitude. This included people of their own ethnic group. Slavery in Nigeria was abolished in 1892, by the British. He comes from a privileged Yoruba background. Whether or not his extended family were involved in or prospered from the slave trade is unknown.
If we ever get a chance to meet again, I could tell him that in recent years I have discovered that ancestors on both sides of my family owned other human beings. Such knowledge is sobering, though neither of us inherits the sins of our lineage, and at any event, any wealth and privilege the enslavement brought to my family dissipated long before my grandparents’ time.
After the context and all the concentric circles of influence are accounted for, we circle back to the paintings, which endure and inspire both before and after we engage with them historically.
Interestingly, Ricoeur himself alludes to a “second naïveté,” where, after a critical process, we come back to the original attitude toward an object of interpretation. It’s called a hermeneutics of faith. That involves an approach of charity and humility.
Ultimately, when we see Vermeer, we return to the image, we emerge to the surface. These unforgettable haunting images of people doing everyday things will continue to delight and inspire, just as they did for a 14-year-old in Africa.
As they do for me.