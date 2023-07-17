I just returned from a vacation in New York. My wife and I visited my daughter, went to a Yankees game, ate at some fine restaurants, took an architectural boat tour around Manhattan, and heard the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland. We rode ferries, a tramway, and the subway. We did some standard tourist things.
One of the other typical New York tourist things is to attend a Broadway musical. I had tickets to “Some Like It Hot,” which I had heard was very popular this year.
The play is an adaptation of a movie starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon. It’s a comedy based on two musicians who witness a mob murder and flee 1928 Chicago disguised as women in an all-female band. Wikipedia reports that “Some Like It Hot” (1959) was voted the best comedy film of all time in a poll of 253 film critics from 52 countries conducted by the BBC in 2017.”
I had never seen the movie, and I watched it after seeing the stage show.
The musical certainly lived up to Broadway standards. There was acting and dancing and singing. The comic set-up of passing as the opposite sex, with all the possibilities of discovery and romantic confusion, has been done many times before, such as in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Yet in the 21st century, things are a little different. Watching the movie later, I noted several ways that society has changed since the Eisenhower years.
For starters, the all-female band is racially diverse on stage, and all-white on the screen. Even as late as 1959, musicians were often segregated. Black musicians would play for whites-only audiences. When the Beatles made their first U.S. tour, they pointedly refused to play for segregated venues. That segregation has died, and good riddance.
Nowadays, it would be downright strange if the ensemble were not integrated. It just seemed normal and expected. Knowing history, though, means that you realize it wasn’t always that way.
Another aspect was the interracial romance between Joe (posing as Josephine) and Sugar Caine (played on screen by Marilyn Monroe and on stage by Kayla Pecchioni, a beautiful and talented actress of color).
At the time the movie and play were set, 30 out of the 48 states had laws forbidding interracial marriage. In 1960, only 4% of people surveyed approved of interracial marriages; by 2021, 94% approved.
Norms have shifted radically in the space of a human lifetime, to the point where the romance is only remarkable in relation to the time where it’s supposed to be set.
We certainly don’t expect realism from comedy, especially musical comedy, which is lighter and funnier and more hopeful than history is. It’s cheering to see that love triumphs.
Finally, the gender-switching roles make for a different kind of comedy today than even in 1959. The frustrations of a man who’s passing as a woman being befriended by a desirable and beautiful woman who regards him as a confidante and best friend is still as funny as it has always been.
Jerry/Daphne, (on stage played by J. Harrison Ghee, a Black actor) the other musician who began posing as a woman, comes to inhabit the female identity. This identification plays into contemporary issues.
A rich and childish millionaire, Osgood, pursues Daphne at the same time Joe assumes yet another male identity to woo Sugar. Lots of funny complications ensue, the typical mistaken identities, dramatic ironies, and other standards of the genre.
In the movie, Daphne, played by Tony Curtis, seems to really enjoy dressing and flirting as a woman. He cynically decides to lead Osgood on, to get married, to get an annulment and then an alimony settlement. Eventually he changes his mind and at the end of the movie plans for a wedding are still under way, with Osgood oblivious to Daphne’s protestations.
In 1928 such a marriage would have been illegal in all states. Things have changed.
In the musical, though, Daphne starts to identify strongly as a woman. At one point the character says living this identity has made her realize who she is. Clearly this is directed at an audience sympathetic to the transgender experience. The audience applauded at the end of “You Coulda Knocked Me Over With a Feather.” This is where Jerry/Daphne goes through a gender transition.
In 1959 there is some ambiguity about Jerry’s metamorphosis into Daphne; in 2023 it is clear that Jerry has fully become Daphne. There’s plenty of comic stuff on stage, but this change is not regarded as funny today.
Unlike interracial marriage, which has moved overwhelmingly toward acceptance, attitudes toward transgender issues are mixed and complex. A recent Pew poll tries to tease out these attitudes.
The Pew researchers report that “Most favor protecting trans people from discrimination, but fewer support policies related to medical care for gender transitions; many are uneasy with the pace of change on trans issues.” As you might imagine, there are partisan and age-related differences in attitudes toward trans issues.
As someone dismayed by the culture wars, I can only urge people to think through the issues without rancor and to form opinions with an open mind and open heart.
If we stay serious all the time, we succumb to self-righteous anger and bluster. Comedy is at least a temporary cure for all that. Entertainment lets us laugh and relax without being dragged down by the spirit of gravity.
The movie and musical both end in a whirlwind of gangsters and cops and chases and lovers spurned and then reunited, all combining for an implausible but joyous conclusion. I found it a delightful experience to see this staged, to hear the musicians and watch the choreographed dancing.
I had a wonderful time on Broadway and later in watching the movie at my daughter’s tasteful and comfortable Astoria apartment.
Last week I was sitting outside a cafe on Roosevelt Island at noon. The temperature was 78 degrees. Then I flew home to the Texas Heat Dome and highs of 104. Why did I do that? Well, you know what they say….
Some like it hot.