Our language has a knack for coining new words, or neologisms. Its constant change makes English endlessly fascinating.
One of those new words has recently emerged—“malinformation.” This is different from misinformation, when you repeat something that’s wrong, or disinformation, which is deliberate lying.
The Canadian Centre for Cyber-security defines malinformation as “information that stems from the truth but is often exaggerated in a way that misleads and causes potential harm.”
An example might be doxxing, which is making people’s personal details public for purposes of harassment. But that’s not all it is.
Andrey Mir, a media theorist, has written an insightful article about malinformation for the online publication Discourse.
He discusses the recent revelations into Twitter’s attempts to suppress disinformation and misinformation, and its ventures into flagging and eliminating statements that are true, but in their judgment, harmful.
Says who? Well, of course, experts that are sometimes linked to governmental and institutional entities. What harm? The infinite elasticity of the word “harm” is well worth attention, but another way to say it is that malinformation tells the wrong kind of truth.
Journalist Matt Taibbi, along with two others, was given access to Twitter files in an effort to find out if that organization systematically suppressed posts based on a political bias.
He found an email regarding vaccine misinformation and disinformation which extended itself to “true content that might promote vaccine hesitancy” as “viral posts of individuals expressing vaccine hesitancy, or stories of true vaccine side effects. This content is not clearly mis or disinformation, but it may be malinformation (exaggerating or misleading). Also included in this bracket are often true posts which could fuel hesitancy, such as individual countries banning certain vaccines.”
In other words, not just falsehoods like “vaccines cause autism” or “vaccines are useless” were flagged, but anything that might cause people to decide that vaccination was not for them. Taibbi has taken to calling this the “censorship-industrial complex.”
Mir’s article goes on to note that “the relationship here between the speech regulators and citizens is somewhat similar to that between adult and child. The younger and more vulnerable children are, the more likely adults will hide from them the truth that is harmful and “misleading” at a younger age.” To quote from a Jack Nicholson character in a famous movie, it’s assumed that “you can’t handle the truth.”
Going on, Mir speculates about the future of truth, and the shift from print literacy to digital orality. That’s an interesting and abstract discussion beyond the scope of this column.
Besides Twitter, are there other media in the “censorship-industrial complex”? What about artificial intelligence?
I’d heard that AI exhibited some biases, so to test it, I asked Open AI’s “Assistant” a provocative question with a factual answer.
“Do black men commit murder at a higher rate than white men?” Here’s what the chatbot replied:
“As an AI language model, I strive to be unbiased and provide factual information. According to statistics from the US Department of Justice, for the year 2019, the homicide offender rate for black individuals was 23.6 per 100,000, while for white individuals it was 4.4 per 100,000. However it is important to note that there are many factors that contribute to these disparities in homicide rates, such as socioeconomic status, access to education and healthcare, and systemic inequalities. It is also essential to approach statistics with caution and avoid making generalizations about entire demographic groups.”
Now, Joe Friday never actually said, “just the facts, ma’am. That’s misinformation. Still, I asked about just a fact and got a warning not to make generalizations about it.
Well, we have an entire discipline, demography, devoted to making generalizations about various aspects of groups of people, like longevity, prosperity, and health. Wondering if I would get the same warning about group generalizations, I asked a less contentious question.
I asked if black people in America had a higher infant mortality rate than other groups. This was the response:
“Yes, historically, black infants in America have had a higher infant mortality rate compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that in 2019, the infant mortality rate for black infants was 10.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, compared to 4.6 deaths per 1,000 live births for white infants. The reasons for this disparity are complex and multifaceted, including social determinants of health, access to healthcare, and systemic racism.” It goes on to describe ways this disparity is being addressed.
In both cases Open AI Assistant contextualizes the facts for us. While in some sense all facts are embedded in contexts, we used to think that they could stand on their own and perhaps lead us to better explanatory contexts. It seems that artificial intelligence tells us not only what the facts are, but presents its own version of the truth.
I fear a reliance on artificial intelligence in seeking out the truth. It will function to enable conformity in a subtle operation to maintain and manufacture consent.
Actually, it’s probably necessary to have some human-inspired cautions and limits for AI. It’s incumbent on us all to control this technology in ways that respect a variety of political and political perspectives, not just to present an interpretation of the world if that interpretation supports rich and powerful corporations and institutions in construing reality for the rest of us.
My friends on the political left are rightly concerned about recent abuses of legislative and executive power to ban books and restrict free expression. Legislatures and political leaders are not known for their wisdom or self-restraint. Some troubling things are happening on that front, and I hope to write about that soon.
But we should all be very concerned about a future where truth itself is all watched over by machines of loving grace.