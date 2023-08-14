It sure is hot. We may be living through the hottest year since accurate records have been kept, but living with heat is certainly nothing new. The buildings we live in have to keep out rain and sun to keep us, not only comfortable, but healthy and functional
In many places around the world people faced the problems of intense summer heat. They came up with a variety of vernacular architectures to cope.
Native Americans and Mesopotamians developed buildings that were basically dried mud. The insulating properties of thick adobe walls keep out the day’s heat and maintain the cool during the day. I suppose this works best in climates, like at the Taos Pueblo, where nighttime temperatures drop rapidly. In Iraq and much of the Middle East, people still sleep on their homes’ flat roofs.
The Romans, a Mediterranean people, made use of porticoes, covered breezy areas whose roofs also served to minimize the exposure of a building’s walls to sunlight. In the summer, a great deal of business took place in these locations.
The Islamic cultures also used distinctive porticoes, in light colors, water fountains, central courtyards, and long narrow corridors. Homes of wealthy people included walled gardens to create shade and cool. They also used lattices that allowed for circulation.
In hot climates, louvered shutters developed. These repelled rain and let in a breeze. Old New Orleans is filled with louvered shutters. The balconies of the French Quarter allowed people to take advantage of whatever sultry breeze might come.
I remember as a small child noticing the shutters in the Brazilian house where we lived. It also had two courtyards, one that seemed to be a sort of ventilation shaft, and another where I ate papaya and drank café au lait (because my mother, a public health nurse, insisted on boiling water to mix with unpasteurized milk).
Brazilians traditionally slept in hammocks. We didn’t, but I remember the iron hooks in the ceiling. My dad was often away, searching for oil in Amazonia, and my mother and her four small children slept together in a large bed protected by mosquito netting. As I remember, we had an oscillating electric fan.
In the American South, distinctive kinds of vernacular architecture developed. Less wealthy people lived in shotgun houses, simple one-story structures arranged so a breeze could travel the length of the house. Another style used dog runs, open breezeways between essentially separate buildings.
By the middle of the 19th century, the Southern Victorian house arose. Ceilings were high, and those cupolas were not just ornamental. They allowed the hot air to rise and brought in cooler air. Many were set on a pier-and-beam base. Northern houses had cellars and vertical exterior walls; Southern homes had verandas.
The word “veranda” came into English from Hindi, where it denoted a balcony or balustrade. The ultimate origin is unclear, as it may have been adopted by the Indians from the Portuguese, who had a word “varanda,” that meant the same thing. At any rate, it caught on in hot climates.
After the development of wire mosquito mesh, these verandas, or sleeping porches, provided a cool sleeping place in the summer. I remember sleeping on one at the home of one of my mother’s friends.
I used to live in a big house in Houston. It had a large covered porch the entire length of the front wall, curving around to the side, where the main entrance and a side door were located. I’m sure there used to be rocking chairs out there.
The orientation of houses and trees and vegetation helped mitigate the heat. Deciduous trees were planted on the south and west sides of homes. They dropped their leaves when the weather cooled, letting warm sunlight reach the house.
Much of this changed in 1902. A printing company in Brooklyn found that pages stuck together when the humidity was high. A 25 year old engineer, Willis Carrier, was given the task of creating a dehumidifier machine. He succeeded and discovered that it not only dehumidified the air, but cooled it.
Soon the employees started taking their lunch in the print room. Carrier noticed, and started his own air conditioner company, which exists today. At first it was public buildings that were air conditioned. Theaters went from hot places to places where you could beat the heat for a cheap summer double feature.
In 1936 the Texas Centennial Exposition in Dallas advertised its air-conditioned art-deco exhibit buildings. It was the Depression, and folks were encouraged to bring picnic lunches and drink chilled water. They could, of course, still buy overpriced snacks and drinks.
Before World War II, only the richest people had air conditioning. In the prosperity of the ‘50s, middle-class people started to air condition their homes. In 1960, 17% of homes had air conditioning; nowadays, it’s close to 90%. I’ve written before how I grew up on Maple Street without air conditioning. It wasn’t until I lived in that big house in Houston that I had a window unit, the only one in the house.
Air conditioning and cheap energy led people to forget the lessons of the past. Many modernist buildings had windows that wouldn’t open. A high-rise in Houston looked much like one in Chicago. My late father-in-law was an engineer who designed the heating and air-conditioning systems for several major Chicago skyscrapers. He was justly proud of his work.
Air conditioning is wonderful, but it’s not free. One author says America uses more energy for air conditioning than it used for all purposes in 1955.
I’ve noticed some accommodations to heat in recent construction, and in Austin we have a lot of it. This is especially true for apartment buildings and smaller office complexes. They make use of awnings and modern cupola towers. One has a roof that shades a lower roof.
One way to fight heat is to have a cool roof. New materials are being developed to reflect the infrared rays away from the house. The most promising of them reflect more at higher temperatures.
We will adapt. Air conditioning has ameliorated much misery, and as the world continues to heat, lots of people around the world will scramble to to get it.
I propose a moveable feast, the feast of St. Willis. Some day in the dog days of summer, fix a cold drink, and sit down in comfort, and think about Willis Carrier. And stay cool, y’all.