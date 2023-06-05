I remember how excited about summer I was back in second grade. As the last few weeks passed, the feeling of school changed entirely, and then that last week arrived, filled with anticipation. It marked a transition into a time of wonder.
The end of first grade had been different. I didn’t appreciate the huge length of time stretching out ahead of me. Though I have lots of wonderful memories from that year, including realizing I could read, there was a lot I missed.
For example, I never even noticed the boy who would next year become my best friend through junior high school. He started first grade with me. For half a century I thought he had moved to Longview during second grade.
But by second grade, I knew what was coming. Now, it’s not that I hated school, it’s just that I loved life outside of it more. And I realized how much time I would have to do those things.
Summer’s first couple of weeks were the best. There was no grind of getting up early, of the routines and expectations that ruled the rest of the year. Of course, by the end of the summer, I was always ready to return, but that didn’t diminish the glory of a boy set free for what seemed a very long time.
Well, I had something like that happen to me recently. Not so much the anticipation, but the release. I finished my one-and-done return to full-time teaching, and the Saturday morning after it was all over, I found myself thinking that, while it’s a cliché, it’s really true that it was the first day of the rest of my life.
Something is special about new changes, new beginnings. There’s a freshness and sense of possibility about them. Whether trivial or profound, we notice novelty.
Add some new furniture to a room, or just rearrange it, or do some significant yard work, and you find yourself pausing repeatedly to notice and admire it.
Eventually familiarity asserts itself, and we stop noticing. Some of us keep making changes because we enjoy them; others of us are more content with the stable and predictable. That’s one of those fundamental personality divides that exist on a spectrum.
Changes can be wonderful or they can be painful—new jobs, new homes, new romances, new children—or deaths or divorces or diseases. Still, life has ways of slipping from the rutted roads of the past, into freedom—and that’s often exhilarating.
I have felt that exuberance after re-retiring from full-time work.
The first summer of my teaching career I was an impecunious young man living in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, without the resources to do much except listen to music and read in front of a box fan as my un-air-conditioned house heated up. I found myself bored, and I hate boredom.
I cured that with a long trip to Kentucky and New Mexico with my cousin, a wonderful journey for two young fellows making memories for a lifetime. Every day was new. That’s why so many people like to travel.
Boredom is something I don’t feel anymore. I’ve learned the importance of projects and obligations. I plan to teach a history course to adult learners, and I will schedule a few other activities to get me out of the house. I also have a couple of hobbies to pursue, and people to visit, including in my home town.
Isaac Asimov, who wrote or edited over 500 books, once said that if he knew he had a terminal disease, he’d just write faster. Though I have more than one writing project in mind, I think I’d just read faster, because there’s so much wonder and awe to experience that way.
I’m like an old horse that could have been put out to pasture, plowing the fields for one last season. Now I can smell the grass and sniff the fresh breeze of the new.