“When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’
’The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’
’The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘which is to be master — that’s all.”
― Lewis Carroll, "Through the Looking Glass"
This week we will look at an elastic word. These are words that take on meanings determined by their users, despite being pulled and stretched from their common uses. Although there are many words that have long been elastic, the most ubiquitous is “harm.”
The organization PEN America was founded in 1922. It is devoted to freedom of speech, including freedoms to read, to write, and to learn. It has branched out to encompass threats to free speech on campus, disinformation, and digital freedom.
Recently, PEN America issued a long report, Booklash, about books that have been attacked or withdrawn because of online attacks on social media. These books are regarded as “problematic,” another elastic word, and giving rise to “harm” because they offend people’s passionately held ideas.
The problem is most acute in literature for young adults, (Y.A.). Authors in this genre are expected to have a social media presence, and accusations of insensitivity, racism, ableism, cultural appropriation, or other offenses, perceived or real, lead to a cascade of self-righteous condemnation. Though the goals of inclusiveness and representation are commendable, one writer says, “the manifestation of this impulse on social media has been nothing short of cannibalistic.”
Often these rhetorical blitzkriegs happen before the book is even published, and the critics usually have not read the book. Yet getting on a moralistic high horse and denouncing someone is a way to gain notice and status in this toxic social media world. It’s called review-bombing.
One medium for this abuse is the since-renamed Twitter. Another is Goodreads. (Some of my friends post what they’re reading on that site, but I don’t care to share everything I read with people I don’t know.) People go to Goodreads to get book reviews, and bad reviews can sink a novel, especially ones written by new and emerging authors. Acclaimed novelist Kazuro Ishiguro warns that young writers will self-censor because of fear that they will be cancelled.
One offense these days is the demand that writers only tell the stories of their own groups, especially if those groups are marginalized. Doing otherwise causes “hurt.” As one person says, “Stories about the civil rights movement should be written by black people. Stories of suffrage should be written by women. Ergo, stories about boys during horrific and life changing times, like the AIDS EPIDEMIC, should be written by gay men. Why is this so hard to get?”
Well, there are a lot of smart people who have explained in detail what is wrong with this view, but the most important objection is that it constricts writers into narrow silos of self-proclaimed identity and withers the moral imagination to examine characters totally unlike ourselves or to address human complexities and development.
The magical fantasy novel “The Black Witch” was review-bombed for alleged racism, although its protagonist is shown growing up in a racist background and then transcending it. Perhaps the original thoughts are so “hurtful” that they can’t be expressed, even if they provide the background for moral development.
As Arundhati Roy, whose book “The God of Small Things” I taught several times, said in a recent speech: “Sealing ourselves into communities, religious and caste groups, ethnicities and genders, reducing and flattening our identities and pressing them into silos precludes solidarity. ... Once this maze of tripwires has been laid, almost nobody can pass the test of purity and correctness. Certainly, almost nothing that was once thought of as good or great literature. Not Shakespeare, for sure. Not Tolstoy. Leave aside his Russian imperialism, imagine presuming he could understand the mind of a woman called Anna Karenina. Not Dostoevsky, who only refers to older women as ‘crones.’ By his standards I’d qualify as a crone for sure. But I’d still like people to read him.”
It is the conflation of taking offense with being harmed that is behind all this hysterical review-bombing. (Yes, I know that “hysterical” is “problematic.”) The confusion is compounded by what Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt in their book “The Coddling of the American Mind” refer to as one of the Great Untruths, that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you weaker.
Women buy 80% of all novels. Younger women are the ones reading Y.A. novels. They are also undergoing an epidemic of mental health disorders, especially anxiety. Why they are suffering, and why liberal young women are suffering the most, deserves sympathetic and sustained investigation.
Nevertheless, free expression is under assault, not just by right-wing school boards and state legislatures, but by angry voices on the left of the culture war spectrum. These voices must be recognized and rebutted, and perhaps ignored. They must not gain mastery.
Y.A. literature is not my cup of tea, but I wish it were not so bitter.