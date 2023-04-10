Reading, like many good things in life, has a variety of satisfactions. Some books are to be gulped, some tasted as treats, others become an occasional delight, and still others are to be chewed and savored thoughtfully.
In this last category are what I call “chewy” books. They are packed with thoughts and information. Sometimes they are read more out of a desire for comprehensiveness than pleasure, but often they have a special way to satisfy.
I refer to them as “two-marker books.” By this I mean that it’s good to have two bookmarks, one for the main text and another for the end notes. Yes, there’s a joy in reading the end notes as well.
Currently I’m reading two books, very different in content and outlook, that have me turning to the notes. They are “Capital and Ideology” (2019) by Thomas Piketty, and “Race and Culture: A World View” (1994) by Thomas Sowell.
Both are books by economists who manage to transcend the “dismal science” with well-written and well-documented overviews of history, economics, and social theory. The authors at first seem very different.
Sowell is a prominent Black American conservative intellectual; his work often rebuts the economic, political, and racial orthodoxies of the left. Piketty is a French economist who rose to fame on the popularity of his earlier book, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” (2013), which criticizes economic inequality and proposes the development of a democratic socialism. They both write effectively and interestingly for a general readership.
Despite the divergent political stances, their books are both broad and deep. Both writers go into history, and survey the world—at least to the extent that they can get sources. They make many judgments and prescriptions, but they are all based on research.
Both books have a wide perspective. Sowell writes about several important issues dealing with race, and he takes a global perspective. He writes about South Asia, Africa, and South America, and about the experiences of many kinds of people over time. This perspective lets us see patterns of interactions, especially as these patterns repeat in regard to racial accommodation and conflict in several countries. He writes about politics, conquest, immigration, economics, and other issues important today, but puts them in a global context.
Piketty does the same, systematically investigating non-Western societies for the origins and maintenance of their systems of economic inequality. If he tends to focus on Europe and North America, it’s because that’s where the data is. He can get pretty detailed when giving account for the political maneuverings of European parties, including those of the former Communist countries.
Both writers are a welcome antidote to writers whose interest is either wholly devoted to the United States and Western liberal democracies.
For example, in a very valuable chapter on slavery, Sowell discusses it in its global and historical contexts. He tells us that the Ottoman Empire was a voracious importer of slaves from both Europe and Africa. Most Americans today focus on the trans-Atlantic slave trade, which is important, but is one manifestation of an endemic problem that endured for centuries and was largely shut down, worldwide, in the 19th century.
Piketty, in his opening chapters, points out how Sweden went from one of the most inegalitarian states in the early 20th century to being a model of democratic socialism. He also tells us that the shift to the political right by working-class people, who formerly tied their allegiances to the political left, seems to be a world-wide phenomenon. He pays attention to China and India, not just to France, Britain, Germany, and the United States.
That’s where the end notes come in. Sowell cites a huge number of books and scholarly articles. Piketty also presents charts and graphs to document his points. As you read the book, you find yourself saying, “where did he get that?”
Reading the notes often takes you to places you know you probably won’t follow, to essays and chapters in books or in academic journals that only exist in the libraries of major universities.
But sometimes, you come across books you have already read, and there’s a flash of recognition that both you and a great scholar have looked at the same pages.
Even more valuable, you start to see, if you read enough books on the same subject, different authors keep citing the same books. Sowell induced me to buy a book on slavery by Orlando Patterson. Piketty often mentions novels—classic and contemporary—that illustrate economic realities. I have a nice leather-bound edition of a Balzac novel he cites; I’ve moved it higher on my reading list.
It’s a particularly valuable experience to read a knowledgeable writer who teaches you many things, but who can’t quite convince you to follow his advice. Piketty lands some very serious body blows to the system of economic inequality that characterizes 21st-century capitalism. His data-driven approach and restrained writing style make him very persuasive. His suggestions for reform, while well-informed, still invite some polite skepticism.
Sowell’s book is 30 years old now. His book holds up well. Some of the trends in race relations he highlights seem to have intensified in the last few decades. Still, you can grant him credit for teaching you many things, even conceding quite a number of his conservative social points, without enlisting under the right-wing culture war banner.
I don’t only read “chewy” books. In fact, I’m reading a few popular novels that have attracted the ire of book-banners. I look forward to reporting that soon. It will be with great satisfaction, though, to pull two bookmarks each out of the Piketty and Sowell books when I finish them.