Our media and information landscape continues to shift, sometimes slowly, sometimes swiftly.
At the beginning of the Internet, which is thirty years ago now, there was a lot of breathless fantasizing about how information wanted to be free, that all people could gain equal access to news and information, that the “gatekeeper” institutions of press and publishing houses would be overthrown, and that we would all be happier, freer, and richer than before.
Well, it hasn’t turned out that way. I don’t want to discount the conveniences and advantages. I fact-check with Siri on a regular basis. Yesterday I disregarded the advice of my GPS monitor, taking the simplest route to a destination, only to get stuck in a traffic jam. I even have a telephone link to a medical device that keeps me healthy. And, of course, I can buy things and listen to the music I want to the extent that I don’t have my home CD player even hooked up anymore.
Information technology has made it cheap to disseminate thoughts and ideas widely. So did, I remind myself, the printing press, which democratized knowledge, but also was instrumental into plunging Europe into a century and a half of civil and religious strife.
Though I have a Twitter account, I never go there, because I have read too many people whom I respect telling how Twitter addiction wrecked their lives. Just as I’ve never injected drugs, I have avoided that whole scene.
There is one new development, though, that seems to have more promise than others. This is the rise of Substack.
Substack lets writers get their thoughts directly to readers by means of subscriptions. Some of these are free, and others require payment. Most Substacks are a mixture of both. The writers offer enough free content to let you see what they are writing about, and reserve other content for paid subscribers.
It’s always a judgment call on how much to make public. Make too little public, and readers stop reading, make too much public, and the writers don’t get the subscriptions they need.
The average subscription is five dollars a month or fifty dollars a year. Six or seven subscriptions add up, but still averages out to less than a dollar a day. Many writers post once a week. I subscribe to a few writers, and periodically add and delete subscriptions.
Some of these writers are well known. Bari Weiss left a well-paying job at the New York Times to start her own Substack, which she has enlarged into an online magazine, with guest contributors. Andrew Sullivan, who used to be a prolific blogger until it nearly killed him, has a Substack which he links to his podcasts. He interviews interesting and intelligent people. Sometimes the issues are controversial, but not always. He’s not in it for the shock value.
One function that many of these writers perform is to link to articles they have been reading, called aggregation. This introduces other writers, often of high quality.
Some Substacks publish comments. I hate the comment sections in major publications. It seems that many darned fools and vicious minds gravitate there. Most Substack writers I’ve seen curate their comments. I appreciate those, like Sullivan, who don’t have a comment section, but who quote the best responses that support or dissent from his postings. There are some really intelligent and thoughtful people out there, and well-curated sections are a real plus.
One potential drawback to Substack is that you might find yourself reading only like-minded people. It’s important not to get too intellectually comfortable or lazy.
I try to read people with whom I have substantial disagreements, provided that they make cogent cases. I find there are lots of writers out there who have valuable insights without getting into culture-war idiocy, or at least who generate more light than heat. Nevertheless, I often find people interesting when I agree with them.
On the other hand, there are some people I simply don’t want to give money to. I’m willing to read them, occasionally to concede some points, but I don’t choose to pay them.
Some Substacks focus on particular areas. I’m particularly taken with people who can explain science. For example, Razib Khan writes about population genetics and what genetics can tell us about human populations over time. I had a good conversation with him a couple of months back in New Orleans and hope to interview him for a future column.
Many debunk conventional wisdom. I have a soft spot for these “heterodox” writers.
Other people write about their own lives and experiences in relation to topics of general concern. Some offer a special slant on history or culture. There are plenty of niches to fill on Substack.
Anybody can set up an account and start writing. Perhaps someday I’ll try my hand at one.
— Frank T. Pool is an award-winning columnist and poet who grew up on Maple Street in Longview and graduated from Longview High School. He is a semi-retired teacher living in Austin. FrankT.Pool@gmail.com .