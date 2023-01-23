Back in the last decade of the last century, a group of buddies and I used to backpack in the mountains and deserts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado. We invented trail names and titles, the sort of silliness that guys entering middle age would do.
One fellow was “The Fire God” in part because he enjoyed being the camp cook, and in part because before our first hike he had suffered from a fire at his house. My ex-communist ex-friend was “Red Leader.” I dubbed another “Captain Countermarch” because of how he would lead us down a trail, only to decide it was wrong, and we would have to turn around and walk back to where he’d led us on a wrong track.
My own title was “Rectifier of Names.” It was an allusion to Confucian philosophy that says, essentially, that if you call things by what they really are, everything will work out for the best.
I’ve been thinking about the rectification of names quite a lot recently. Everybody wants to seize the high grounds of vocabulary and require everybody else to use their preferred usage.
It’s not really all that new. George Orwell saw it happening in the 1930s and ‘40s. He fictionalized it as Newspeak in his novel “1984.” The idea behind Newspeak was to make it impossible to conceptualize or articulate dissent from the Party. While “Orwellian” has taken on many other connotations, the demand that people use a preferred vocabulary seems to be Orwellian-light.
For example, I teach poor kids from poor neighborhoods. Or, wait a minute, I don’t. I am supposed to say that I teach low SES students from “under-invested” neighborhoods. SES is shorthand for “socioeconomic status” and is a way to avoid acknowledging that some kids are poor and from lower classes. I’m not so sure that using that term makes them any less poor or raises them in the class hierarchy that we want to deny exists.
Many years ago the school administration was concerned that too many students were failing, and we went from talking about the failure rate to talking about a teacher’s success rate. While I fully agree that teachers should strive to help their kids be successful, it also motivated some teachers simply to lower expectations.
Nowadays there is a big push to use “people first” nomenclature. Thus, you shouldn’t talk about the homeless, but about people experiencing homelessness. Recently a visiting clergy person addressed a woman walking through the parish hall, not knowing she couldn’t hear him. One of the parishioners volunteered that she was a “member of the deaf community.” I suppose saying “she’s deaf” would be taken as harsh. Well, Jesus cured a deaf man, not a member of a deaf community.
The people-first push is selective. Many training sessions have been given to teachers, administrators, and lawyers to use it. Or should I say, “persons who teach,”
“people experiencing administration,” or “humans who practice law”?
Reducing a person to a category sometimes demeans somebody, but on occasion the category is unobjectionable. Call me a man, not a person experiencing cis-heteronormativity.
There’s often a kind of sweet silliness about the rectification of names. Some people really believe that if we are more gentle in our language, we will be more gentle in unfortunate realities. As I’ve pointed out before, “retarded” was considered a neutral term to replace “imbecile,” and then it morphed into “intellectually delayed” and now, according to my wife, a special education teacher, (er…person who teaches people with identifiable disabilities) it’s become “ID” without any referent, kind of like KFC.
I was filling out an online medical form and was asked what sex I was assigned at birth. When did we start assigning sex, rather than identifying it? When did sex-change therapies turn into gender-affirming ones? Most media simply accept such terms uncritically.
Although I can justify much of what went into the recent massive spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the President, calling it a “deficit reduction bill” is wishful thinking at best. Call things what they are, Confucius says.
Realtors have stopped using terms like “master bedroom” because of people’s sensitivity. We used to talk about mastering skills in education— that’s out. I just hope they don’t cancel my master’s degree, or replace it with some wordy and pretentious diploma.
University bureaucracies are the worst. Stanford University’s Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative comes across as a self-parody. I hasten to say that the EHLI is not official policy, so when they said “American” should be avoided, the university walked it back. Even so, there’s some major silliness here.
According to this document, you shouldn’t use “blind study” because it’s ableist. That’s just crazy. Oh, wait, “crazy” is also ableist, but then so is “mentally ill,” which should be replaced by “person living with a mental health condition.”
You can’t say “tribal,” though of course the ancient Hebrews and Romans each had twelve tribes each. Although the document explicitly admits that there is no historical evidence that “rule of thumb” ever meant it was OK to beat one’s wife, you still shouldn’t say it, because stupid people might be offended. Uh… “stupid” should be replaced by “uncool.”
A brown-bag lunch is avoided because it is related somehow to a brown-bag test for whether a person could be regarded as white. Don’t say “ghetto” because it implies a segregated non-white neighborhood. The original ghetto was a place for Jews to live. Apparently they are not white, either. Neither were they victims; they were “persons who experienced….”
Fortunately, this kind of silliness does not have the force of law yet, though ideologically based language is all about, once we start to look.
Orwell saw that if you control language, you control thought. Who rectifies the rectifiers?