I have always loved making playlists. Back in the ‘80s I was thrilled by being able to transfer favorite songs from my vinyl LPs to cassette tapes and to copy those tapes to give to friends. Some of those cassette tapes were party music; others were for driving. What luxury to have your own music as you took road trips.
In the first decade of this century, a group of online friends burned CDs and mailed them to each other. Remember burning CDs? Heck, I can hardly remember CDs. My car is just old enough to still have a CD player; a friend’s no longer has one.
Nowadays I sometimes put together playlists on Spotify, sometimes for workouts, sometimes for insomnia, and sometimes just to gather some great music together. I’m very particular about the order of the songs, and Spotify lets me rearrange, add, or delete them.
I was interested to learn that Barack Obama had released his own summer playlist. Now, this column is not about politics—I once wrote, positively, about George W. Bush’s portrait paintings. But Obama reads books and listens to music, and I was curious about what he had shared on Spotify.
Of the 41 songs, I was familiar with half, or at least with the artist. It is exceptionally eclectic, with many different styles and genres. There was a lot that was new, along with the old.
Though it lacked orchestral music, it at least included “Blue Train” by John Coltrane, an accessible and melodic piece. (Some Coltrane is what I call “heechy-schreechy jazz” and, though the jazz critics like it, I don’t. I’m sure the music is better than it sounds.) I wish he’d thrown in a couple more jazz numbers, though he did have Ella Fitzgerald singing “Cry Me a River” and the Righteous Brothers covering “Unchained Melody.”
Several selections go back a long way, like Otis Redding, Jackson Browne, Ike and Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, and The Rolling Stones. (I realized this week that Mick Jagger is just one year younger than Mitch McConnell.)
Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen make musical appearances. I was familiar with Cohen’s “Dance Me To the End of Love” which I learned is about Jewish musicians who were forced to play for people as they were marched unknowingly into the gas chambers. I had not realized that before. It’s poignant and morally serious, worlds away from the upbeat earworm of the Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian.”
Luke Combs’ version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is there. It’s a great cover of a song about hope and despair. Combs sings the original lyrics, including the references to the singer as a woman. There was a minor controversy about it, with some Black and LGBT activists decrying their lack of representation in country music. Chapman was gracious when interviewed about how her 1988 song rose to the top of the country charts.
The playlist also includes another country singer-songwriter, Ashley McBryde, someone I’d never heard of before. “The Devil I Know” is melodic and powerful, backed by an electric band. Thirty years ago, I had an antipathy to country music; nowadays, I flip to country stations to avoid hip-hop.
I’ll admit, I seem to have no hip-hop sensibility. I find it melodically uninteresting and musically repetitive. On the other hand, it has a strong rhythm with words jam-packed into a song. Rhyme and rhythm are prominent. Much modern poetry that gets published these days has abandoned these, and it’s notable that more young people probably listen to hip-hop than read published poetry.
Listening at my computer, I could look up the lyrics, and I tried hard to listen sympathetically. Too much braggadocio, misogyny and criminal activity turn me off. Fortunately there were no references to women with words that rhyme with “witches” and “foes.”
A couple of Spanish-language pieces spiced up the playlist. Somehow I find rapping in a language I can barely understand to be more enjoyable than hearing it in my language. Still, I’m glad I listened to Drake and SZA and even 2Pac instead of changing the station. Maybe in another thirty years I will enjoy hip-hop, though I suspect that my dancing then would be break-something dancing.
It’s a remarkably wide-ranging collection of popular music, and if it’s not to everyone’s taste, well, it’s good to push the envelope of taste and discover new spices of life interspersed with nostalgic blue-plate specials.