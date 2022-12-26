As the year winds to its end in the time between Christmas and the beginning of the new year, many writers turn to topics like the best songs, movies, or streaming video series, the most important stories, the most fascinating celebrity breakups. I reckon I’ll write about books.
Having gone back to work full time in August, I didn’t read quite as many books as last year. I read some new ones, some old ones, and even squeezed in a couple I’d read before. Here are some of my favorites.
As a lifelong reader of history, I was fascinated and appalled by Timothy Snyder’s “Bloodlands.” It tells the horrible story of the countries of Eastern Europe, primarily Ukraine, Poland, and Belarus, that were occupied by both Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia. The sheer depravity of ideologically motivated mass murder darkens any vision of what humanity is and is capable of doing.
This led me to read “Life and Fate,” a long novel by Vassily Grossman. The author was a war correspondent with the Red Army in WWII and reported on the liberation of the Nazi death camps like Treblinka in Poland. He wrote a novel, “Stalingrad,” that seems one of the few Soviet novels worth reading. “Life and Fate” was confiscated by the KGB and smuggled out to the west on microfilm, where it was published after the author’s death. It’s a very good, if not great, novel that shows the working of Soviet life during the war and clearly holds up the similarities between Nazi and Red totalitarianisms.
Not all that I read was so depressing. “Mine!” by Michael Heller and James Salzman is incredibly informative and a mostly fun romp through the ways that we own property. Ownership is not always as simple as the way we own our shirts, or our books, especially when it comes to e-books and streaming music collections, not to mention water rights and whether drones can fly over your property.
The best science-based book I read—actually listened to on a long drive—is Ed Yong’s delightful book “An Immense World." This is about the ways other creatures perceive the world, often by means that we can barely imagine unless we study them closely. The book is pervaded by a sense of wonder and excitement as it investigates the sensory worlds of other species, and sometimes our own. Yong has been doing great science journalism for years, and this is one of those books that combines a lot of new information, sometimes detailed, with great human interest.
The collected poetry of Elizabeth Jennings has been lying out for months. Often I read a single poem, then put the book back down. I reread Bashō, the Japanese haiku poet and travel writer, spurring me to my own brief journey to Santa Fe.
I made a point of reading some new novels, Paul Kingsnorth’s “Alexandria” and Adam Roberts’ “The This.” Both of them deal with the development of transhuman collective super-consciousness beings, and with their relationship to the natural humans they have in some ways superseded. Science fiction can be a good vehicle for addressing philosophical problems. It seems that we are on the edge of developing technologies to enhance and extend our lives and intellects radically. What that will mean for being human is yet to be seen.
I’ve coined the word “technosticism” for the persistent belief that technology will allow us to transcend our all-too-human limits, including death. It hearkens back to an ancient heresy and promises ascent into realms of pure existence. I’m not persuaded, and I figure I’ll live out my days before the coming of the Singularity. Or for that matter, the Rapture.
Maybe the most interesting book I read all year was “The Dawn of Everything” by David Graeber and David Grenbow. It deserves longer treatment than I can give it here, but the one thing you come away with is the sheer variety of ways humans have lived over the past ten thousand years, especially in relationship to politics, power, oppression, and freedom. The Davids, as I call them, cast doubt on the story we learn in elementary school about the rise of agriculture, kings, and warfare.
It’s the kind of book that casts such a wide net that poking holes in it doesn’t work. A net with a few extra holes is still a net. There are many fascinating facts in the book, and conjectures that are worth considering, regardless of whether they are provable.
Some ancient works were on my agenda, like “Ajax,” a tragedy by Sophocles, and Genesis and Exodus in the wonderful new Robert Alter translation of the Tanakh, which Christians know as the Old Testament. Alter’s commentaries, which are primarily linguistic and literary, and only occasionally theological, clarify many things that are going on in that old text that only someone who knows Hebrew deeply can explain.
I don’t keep up with movies much, though “Apollo 10 1/2” and “Everything, Everywhere at Once” brought me a great deal of satisfaction. I don’t really listen to young people’s new music and can’t get excited by it. Although my wife and I have been watching “The Crown” together, drawn by history and Anglophilia, we don’t turn the TV on much.
But I do enjoy sitting down and reading a good book. This year of full time teaching promises to be my last, though such promises are made to be broken, it seems. Still, sitting in the slatted morning sunlight with a cup of coffee and a good book is one of the best ways I know to start the day.
I continue to buy more books than I can read. My wife tells me I lack shelf control.