Today as I look outside my second-story window to the greenbelt north of me, I see all the trees encased in white ice. It’s beautiful, but it has its dangers.
I just heard the crash of a branch falling from a tree. Although the power grid as a whole has held up, there are local outages, as branches fall on power lines which are themselves ice-laden. At least one person has died on a slippery overpass. The schools were closed for three days.
Ice storms are caused when rain hits a layer of cold air near the surface. The rain freezes to exposed areas like vegetation, wires, and bridges. It’s particularly nasty to drive on.
As I sipped my coffee and read the news on my phone this morning, my wife suggested that we go out into the greenbelt and check out the altered scenery. I’ve noticed she’s more eager for getting exercise early in the day than I am.
Twenty years ago I was out early on a long marathon training run when I heard the space shuttle Columbia explode upon re-entry. Two decades later I’m no longer a runner, but I’m glad I can still walk long distances. I got myself ready.
As I picked out a wool cap that has ear flaps tucked inside it, I recalled that I had bought it in Fort Worth back in the mid-Eighties when I accompanied a group of students to the Future Teachers of America state convention. A cold snap hit us, leading to an ice storm. I drove the kids home in a district SUV. Maybe that wasn’t the best choice I could have made, but we managed, as I learned to drive on bridges without acceleration or braking.
One big reason we bought this house when we got married is the presence of the greenbelt. If we walk the loop around it, we go three-and-a-quarter miles. But today we had a shorter destination.
My wife and I took our time, and we took lots of photos. She takes after her mother, who was quite an accomplished photographer in her day, who could find beauty in branches or plants or driftwood. She would often bend over to catch the beauties of small plants in their gleaming ice cases.
The temperature was barely below freezing, and there was much liquid water on the trail. We had waterproof boots, mine a birthday gift from my wife. Nevertheless, at first we avoided the puddles when we could.
Nobody else was on the trail, though we saw a few footprints and the track of a single bicycle in the mud. The juniper, which in Central Texas we call “cedar,” was often bowed down, its evergreen branches heavy with ice.
Several times branches had fallen across the trail. We arrived at the Legacy Tree, an ancient live oak. It seemed impervious to the ice, low and massive and twisted. There’s a bench near it, but we didn’t stop to sit.
The oak tree has become a personal symbol for me, as I compare my life to one. I’m rooted and nourished by the soil of culture and history, I reach greedily for the light of knowledge, but I mostly live in the middle realm between heaven and earth, the place that supplies wood for use. They grow slowly and live long, but they're not immortal.
Past the Legacy Tree we found the trail completely blocked. The partially rotted trunk of an old oak had snapped, pulling down a large branch from an adjacent oak. They lay in a bed of shattered glass-like ice. We had to leave the trail to skirt the debris.
There’s a place I call “Fossil Hill.” It rises above the little valley made by Slaughter Creek, and it provides a nice view, especially to the south and east. Though a few housetops are visible, it’s a vista of trees and grasses gone natural in Central Texas. It’s one of my favorite spots.
I named it that because the trail leading up to it is full of small fossil shells, exogyra arietina, from the time, perhaps 100 million years ago, when the area was covered by a narrow, shallow ocean, the Western Interior Seaway, that extended up as far as what is now Canada.
The reason you can find the shells here, though they are doubtless under the soil all over the place, is that an erosion gully in a clay track exposes them to anybody who will look down.
We hiked up the hillside, caking mud into the tread of our boots. After a while appreciating the scenery, we decided to retrace our steps, as a light drizzle had recommenced. On the return, we deliberately walked in the puddles, to dissolve the mud.
We’ve been fortunate so far not to lose power, like 117,000 local people. My brother-in-law, who had no electricity, came by to borrow my propane heater for his greenhouse. It’s a big industrial 30,000 BTU one, never out of the box, purchased after our last Snowpocalypse, and probably overkill for the job. But we were happy to share.
From time to time we hear booming in the woods behind us, branches cracking and falling. It reminds me of deer season in East Texas. We are grateful for power and warmth as we live in the frozen South.