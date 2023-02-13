This column will appear in print on Valentine’s Day, a holiday of sorts; nobody takes the day off, but roses and chocolates will have been picked over repeatedly if you’re trying to buy them now.
Burt Bacharach died last week. He did his best song writing over 50 years ago, but it was quite good work. Though sometimes a bit sweet for my tastes, at other times they soothed the romantic in me. Those songs were in the soundtrack of my late adolescence.
One thing I think we’ll all agree on. “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing there’s just too little of.”
But when you think about it, there are many kinds of love.
Valentine’s Day celebrates erotic love, the passionate desire that one person has for another. It’s such a powerful experience that many cultures have connected it with the divine.
It’s an endless topic, the grounds for tragedy and comedy, anger and yearning, healing and destruction. At different times and places, it’s regarded in many ways. Often it is regarded as something that needs to be held under strict social restraint and self-control. Sometimes it’s allowed to run untrammeled, which from movies and TV and novels seems to be the way of the world today.
One man has a kind of love named after him, a love that may involve the passions of the soul and erotic stirrings, but without the consummation so devoutly wished. I wonder if Platonic love is as common as it seemed to be when I was a shy guy in high school.
Yet there are other kinds of love that are also important. The English language is a wonderful instrument, but we don’t have a great vocabulary to talk about it, so let’s turn to Greek.
When I think about the people I love most, I think of my wife, my daughter, and my closest sister. Three women, three distinct kinds of love.
Storgē is the Greek word for the deep feeling we have for family, for example, of a parent for a child. As family size dwindles I wonder how strong this love will be in the future. It is also the kind of love that erotic love can develop into within the framework of long and successful marriages.
Philia is the love you have for a friend. It may have nothing of the erotic in it, but is based on an appreciation of another’s worth, another’s goodness, and the pleasure they bring. I was at a high school reunion last year when I saw an old friend. The person I was talking to, whom I really didn’t know all that well, remarked on how my face lit up when I saw my friend. It’s a conditional love; it’s based on the qualities of the friend.
Philia flourishes in the context of shared experiences, especially those involving teamwork. It is extremely strong between those who share danger. I remember seeing a video of an officer, right before his men went into combat, talking to his soldiers, telling them that what they would be doing would be difficult and dangerous, but that they would prevail, because they depended on each other, because they loved each other. He actually used the “L-word.”
All the varieties of love are subject to feebleness or excess, indifference or obsession, because we humans are fallible creatures who sometimes go wrong about love, yet sometimes find it’s something so right.
Philautia is a good example. It is love of self, and sometimes is narcissistic, egoistic, and ultimately damages one’s ability to love others. But in its positive aspect it denotes a healthy respect and esteem for oneself, a purity and nobility of soul that recognizes that cheating or harming others lowers one’s own self-estimate.
Sometimes I think we might be going overboard with self-care and self-love these days, but I could be wrong. There are many reasons why people can’t love themselves, and it’s probably true that if you can’t love yourself, you can’t really love anybody else either.
Finally, we get to agape. It is an unconditional love for others, for their humanity and selfhood as mortal beings progressing through the joys and pains of life. In Christian theology, it’s the love God has for his Creation; by extension, it is the love that people extend to others, to those they don’t know as well as those they do.
In a secular world, agape is expressed by concern for others, for our communities and for outsiders, for victims and the oppressed, as well as for the bright and beautiful. The ideas of universal human rights and dignity are contemporary transformations of agape thought.
We’ve come a long way from roses and chocolate and Burt Bacharach, who wrote lots of love songs. But let’s raise a toast to the songsmith, and give him the last word: “Don’t go breaking my heart.”