A networking event for small business owners is planned Saturday in Longview.
The Summer Bash and Pop-Up Shop is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Broughton Recreation Center, at 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
More than 10 vendors in cosmetics, fashion, homemade candles, desserts and more will attend, along with the Sothy’s Kitchen food truck and music by Zulu The DJ.
Guest speaker Reggie Dewayne will talk about entrepreneurship and how to build business through social media.
The free event will include giveaways. For information, call Laquita Pegues at (903) 806-9305 or Kam Cox at (903) 263-3294.