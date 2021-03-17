From the football turf in Kilgore to the streets of New York City, for 30 years of the Kilgore College Rangerettes’ 80-year history photographer O. Rufus Lovett has dedicated himself to capturing the glamour, precision and beauty of the drill team.
Highlights from Lovett’s three decades of documenting America’s first dance drill team are now on display at Longview Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit will be on display through July 3.
“It’s a fabulous show. It’s iconic East Texas. It’s Americana. Rufus has done an amazing job of capturing these amazing dancers,” LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said. “It’s a nice juxtaposition of their skill and East Texas football. It captures the precision and hard work and the artistry of their performances. It’s a really nice retrospective.”
Lovett’s fascination with photographing the Rangerettes began as a young boy in Alabama in the 1960s when he first saw a dance drill team, the Marching Ballerinas, while going with his father — then a photographer at Jacksonville State University — as he filmed a football game.
Later, as a photography student, Lovett studied acclaimed photographer Elliott Erwitt’s work and saw a picture of him made in Kilgore with a group of Rangerettes. He also was inspired by Erwitt’s documentary, “Beauty Knows No Pain,” about the Rangerettes.
Lovett went on to join the Kilgore College faculty in 1977 as a photography instructor and found himself in the press box, filming for the coaching staff and watching halftime performances. In 1989, he stepped down from filming games so that he could step onto the field himself to document the Rangerettes.
“I was fascinated with the interesting contrast of the glamour and the beauty juxtaposed with the small town environment, the asphalt, the concrete, the chain-link, metal environment,” Lovett said.
The 1989-1990 academic year happened to be the 50th anniversary of the Rangerettes. The drill team first took to the football field in 1940. During the 50th anniversary season, Lovett recalled traveling with the ‘Rettes to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, the Cotton Bowl and other activities as he captured their poise and precision.
He continued to document the Rangerettes on and off the field for the next 30 years. Lovett’s photographs have been presented in several statewide exhibitions and a piece of his work was first published in Texas Monthly magazine in 1990 and soon was published nationally in American Photo magazine that same year.
Texas Monthly published 26 images of the work including the cover in the September 2004 issue, “Small Town Stories.” The University of Texas Press published the book of Lovett’s photographs, “Kilgore Rangerettes,” in 2008, with the preface written by Erwitt and an introduction by Katy Vine.
Lovett said he hopes those who view the 70 pieces of his work at LMFA will enjoy seeing the ladies of the drill team, which has become an American icon, and understand the precision and dedication with which the team performs.
“We take the Rangerettes for granted around here because we’re so used to it, but they’re still quite the phenomenon. My whole life’s work has been about the human condition, and this adds to that work,” he said.
An opening reception and book signing is planned for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 26, and LMFA is participating in the Downtown ArtWalk from 5 to 8 p.m. April 1. The 61st Student Invitational also is on display at LMFA through April 3.
Located at 215. E. Tyler St., LMFA is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free for LMFA members and $5 for non-members. For more information, visit lmfa.org .