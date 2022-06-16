Positive feedback received this past year from community members, pilots and others spurred the Great Texas Balloon Race's move back inside the city of Longview for the first time in more than 30 years.
The event had been held at the East Texas Regional Airport since 1990, but in 2021, competition flights were conducted inside the city while festival events were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
"A modified (race) in 2021, allowed for three morning flights over the city, which proved to be a tremendous boost to Longview," said Balloon Chair Michelle Ford.
Extensive planning was put into this year's move to the Longview Convention Complex, and all aspects of the three-day event were considered, including traffic, parking, fencing, stage placement, locations of ticket and coupon booths, light towers, sponsor hospitality, pilot hospitality, glow field placement, pilot entrance/exit, KidsLand and numerous other details, she said.
"The entire event has been recreated in a new space — the excitement from the community is contagious," Ford said. "We recognize there will be a need for course correction and adjustments in some areas as we see how the new location plays out."
Board members worked with the city of Longview and convention complex staff in order to make the transition as smooth as possible, she said.
Shawn Hara, Longview director of community destinations, said much of the work that was done at the convention complex in advance of the balloon race was part of the facility's improvement project and included removing shrubs and trees, clearing a field along Jaycee Drive, replacing a fence and improving electrical wiring.
The improvements were previously approved as part of the 2019-20 city budget, according to Hara. However, they were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
He said properties on Jaycee Drive purchased by the city were demolished as part of previous plans and came before the balloon race's move was made public.
"(The city was) planning to tear (purchased houses) down already, but that was in the previous year’s budget before the balloon race decided to come (to the convention complex)," Hara said.
The same is true for trees removed in January from property off Jaycee Drive. Although that was part of a previous plan, the balloon race ultimately expedited that process, Hara said.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer in January cited the move of the balloon race as the reason for the tree removal and said it will "provide the organizers greater flexibility with the event.”
The Great Texas Balloon Race runs Friday through Sunday. Competition flights are scheduled those mornings across the city, while festival events, including music, vendors and more, are set 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the convention complex.
Tickets for the festival activities are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For information and a schedule of events, visit greattexasballoonrace.com .