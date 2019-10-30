A potential scam is targeting local voters with text messages questioning their registration status, Gregg County Elections administrators warned Wednesday.
The confusion comes in the final days of early voting in which Gregg County has doubled its turnout from the last state constitutional amendment election in 2017.
At least four voters have reported to elections staff that they've received the text messages from someone who identifies himself or herself as "George P. Bush."
"People have been calling saying they are getting a text message on their cell number saying that they are not registered to vote," Assistant Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said. "The text asks them to text a response back."
Briggs warns people to not respond to the text but instead call the Gregg County Elections Office at (903) 236-2458 to check their registration status.
Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said the voters are being alarmed for no reason.
"They’re telling these people that they’re not registered, and all of the ones that have called in are registered," Nealy said.
While Nealy and Briggs said they've never heard of people getting text messages questioning their voter registration status, a news report cites the practice taking place elsewhere in the state.
At least one Victoria resident has received a similar text message, according to the Victoria Advocate, a sister paper to the News-Journal.
Texas Secretary of State's Office Communications Director Stephen Chang didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, at least 1,025 voters have participated in early voting in Gregg County since last week, which doubles 2017 numbers, administrators said.
Early voting continues from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Gregg County Courthouse at 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview.
On Election Day on Tuesday, countywide polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Registered voters in Gregg County may vote at any polling location they choose. Polling locations are available on the county's elections website www.greggcountyvotes.com or on its Facebook page at GreggCountyVotes .