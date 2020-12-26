Christmas once again has come and gone, leaving piles of crumpled wrapping paper and empty bags and boxes in its wake.
But the kids are out of school and the new toy can only hold their attention for so long. What to do? Here are ideas for keeping children — and parents — entertained:
That holiday glow
If you can’t let go of Christmas, several light displays remain open this week:
■ Carmela’s Mini Santa Land, 6085 U.S. 259 North, is open 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 3. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
■ Christmas in the Park at Liberty City is off the Liberty City exit on Interstate 20 on the right across from McCarey’s Chapel Methodist Church. The free display is open nights through New Year’s.
■ Wonderland of Lights in downtown Marshall is open 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 31. Admission is free with a charge for carriage rides, which are $35/$65 depending on the size.
Not tired of shopping?
If scoring a deal or two still sounds appealing, hit the stores for bargains on everything from clothing to holiday decor.
After Christmas sales started on Dec. 25 last year, according to DealNews.com . Some of the items expected to be on sale include holiday decor, clothing, video games and electronics.
Those sales also often matched Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales if not beating them outright.
Get walkin’
Area state parks will participate in the traditional First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, featuring 1- to 2-mile hikes. Participating state parks include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Through the Pines” hike at Tyler State Park.
This year, state parks are encouraging self-guided hikes to help contain the spread of COVID-19. For information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/first-day-hikes .
Too many toys?
Was Santa extra generous to your children this year? Take some time to clean out the closets, attic and the playroom and donate used toys to nonprofit agencies:
■ Hope’s Closet, benefiting the Women’s Center of East Texas, 1011 Wal St., No. 100, and 2409 Gilmer Road; go to www.wc-et.org/about/hopes_closet for hours.
■ Gifts of Grace, benefiting the House of Disciples; go to its Facebook page for hours.
■ Goodwill, 2451 W. Loop 281; go to goodwilleasttexas.com for hours.
Brain exercise
Even though school is out, that doesn’t mean learning has to take a break, too.
Here are options for keeping your kids’ minds active during the holidays:
■ Longview World of Wonders, at 112 E. Tyler St.in downtown, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 31. It is closed New Year’s Day. Admission is free to members, or $8, $7 for people age 65 and older, $7 for people with military ID, $3 with EBT/Lonestar Card and free for children younger than 2. For information visit www.longviewwow.org .
■ The Center for Earth & Space Science Education at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E. Lake St., is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Its holiday-themed dome shows run through Jan. 2 with other shows offered as well. Cost is $5 for children, seniors and students and $7 for adults. For information visit sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
■ Discovery Science Place, at 308 N. Broadway in Tyler, is closed New Year’s Day. Otherwise, regular hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 2 to 12, $6 for 65 and older; $5 for active military and free for children younger than 2 and members. For information, visit www.discoveryscienceplace.org .
More than books
While most of the Longview Public Library’s children and youth programs are on hiatus for the holidays, the library will upload weekly youth programs online during the break on the library’s YouTube channel.