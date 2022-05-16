A power outage is affecting nearly 7,000 Gregg County customers, and Longview police say “multiple” intersections are without power.
At just before 6 a.m., Longview police reported a power outage “affecting a large number of businesses and residents on the west side of town.”
Police reported some intersections without power were being manned by officers and others had stop signs in place.
Police reminded motorists to treat intersections with non-functioning traffic lights as four-way stops.
“If you approach an intersection that is not working slow down and stop before entering the intersection,” police said.
At just before 7 a.m., AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported on its website that 6,803 Gregg County customers were without power.