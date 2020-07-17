A company that long has been part of the fabric of Longview played a key role in powering the Allies to victory in World War II.
A presentation Thursday at the Gregg County Historical Museum by Gayle English and Frank Jackson highlighted significant contributions of 11 Eastman Chemical Co. employees in Tennessee during the original research and development of RDX (Research Department Explosive) and, later, the atomic bomb. Those employees later moved to Longview to help give birth to the Texas Eastman Division of the company.
The presentation was part of the museum’s free summer lecture series that continues weekly through early September.
English, an Eastman Chemical retiree, described how the U.S. government approached the company to help develop an efficient way to produce RDX, a more energetic explosive than TNT but also difficult to produce and highly unstable.
Having no experience with explosives, the company initially refused but was eventually convinced to assist in the project. On the way back to Tennessee from Washington, D.C., a 33-year-old chemist named David Hull sketched out a process that he believed would work. Within a month, the Eastman team had built a pilot plant to prove the process, collected its data and returned to Washington with a solution.
The government then agreed to build a full-sized plant if Eastman Chemical would operate it. That plant produced more than 800 million pounds of RDX explosive that was used to turn the tide of the war in the Atlantic. The young chemist, Hull, later moved to Longview to become plant manager at the Texas Eastman facility.
English and Jackson also discussed how Eastman Chemical was hired by the government to manage a secure Oak Ridge, Tennessee, facility that processed uranium for the Manhattan Project that produced the atomic bomb. The 95-square-mile facility used an electromagnetic process to refine and enrich uranium ore and had 83,000 employees.
English said the process required 10,000 pounds of uranium ore to produce only 1/4 of a pound of usable material.
“It was interesting about the shipment of the material. It was coming in on trains in thousands of 55-gallon drums, but nobody ever saw any product leaving,” said English, laughing. “The head of the railroad wrote a letter to the head of Oak Ridge saying, ‘We appreciate your business of bringing all this ore to the plant, but we’d certainly like to ship your product out, as well.’ ”
Little did the railroad executive know that his trains had been transporting the product — 1 to 3 pounds and a time, hidden discretely in passengers’ briefcases — to Los Alamos, New Mexico where the atomic bombs were being made.
English said all of the uranium used in the Hiroshima bomb was produced by the Eastman process in Oak Ridge.
The next lecture, “East Texas and the Civil Rights in Black and Brown Oral History Project,” is scheduled July 23 in the Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center at the museum in Longview.
For information, visit www.gregghistorical.org.