The rodeo is headed back to Longview.
The Longview Greggton Rotary Club has scheduled the 30th annual PRCA Rodeo for April 16 and 17 at the Longview Rodeo Arena at 100 Grand Blvd. next to the Maude Cobb Convention and Convention Center.
The event was canceled this past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gates will open each night at 6 p.m. with mechanical bull rides, pony rides and a petting zoo. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults and $5 for children ages 3 through 12.
Reserved seat tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children ages 3 to 12 get free admission with purchase of an adult ticket and three cans of food donated to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.longviewrodeo.com or at Cavender’s, ABC Auto or Boot Barn.
The rodeo also will feature bull riding, bronco riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and calf roping, according to the Longview Greggton Rotary Club
On April 16, the sponsor is Texas Oncology, and everyone is encouraged to wear pink for “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night to support breast cancer awareness.
The Saturday night sponsors are Coors and Peter’s Chevrolet.
All revenue generated from the annual rodeo is reinvested into community programs, scholarships and facilities, according to the Longview Greggton Rotary Club.