Pre-registration for annual School Supply Train in Longview is set to begin Tuesday.
The annual event provides free backpacks and school supplies as well as one uniform short and a pair of shoes to public school students.
Pre-registration is required and runs Tuesday through Friday. Call Buckner Children and Family Services at (903) 757-9383 to pre-register.
The event is scheduled 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at The ROC at First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview.
No registration will be accepted the day of the event.
The School Supply Train is sponsored by the Junior League of Longview in partnership with Buckner.