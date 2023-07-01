Pre-registration for the annual School Supply Train giveaway is set Wednesday through Friday.
The event set 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at The ROC at First Baptist Church of Longview is held annually in partnership with Buckner Children and Family Services and First Baptist.
Pre-registration can be completed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by calling Buckner at (903) 757-9383. In-person registration is also allowed the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. until supplies last.
Items that will be distributed include backpacks with a variety of schools supplies, one pair of shoes, socks and one uniform polo shirt (for Longview ISD students only).
Children also will be provided with free haircuts, vision screenings, dental screenings and other back-to-school resources.
To pick up the items, parents must provide a driver’s license or other government-issued identification and proof of school enrollment for each child, such as a report card or school schedule.
This event is a part of the 89.5 KVNE and Buckner Community Shoe Drive. Shoes are being collected from Wednesday through July 28.
Community collaborators serving as shoe drop-off locations include Buckner Children and Family Services, First Baptist Church, Mack and Hansen Orthodontics, LifePoint Church, Mardel’s and Patterson Nissan in Longview.
Patterson Nissan in Longview is participating by purchasing one pair of shoes for every car sale in July.