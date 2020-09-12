From staff reports
Preservation Longview will offer a free course in the restoration of wood windows beginning Monday through Sept. 25.
The course will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ education room with Seth Forrestier of Kilgore as the instructor.
The course is an opportunity for local workers, craftsmen and women or retired residents to learn a unique skill in wood window restoration, according to Preservation Longview. While at the same time providing a valuable contribution to the restoration of one of Longview’s oldest structure and a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark, the Rucker-Campbell House (433 South Center Street).
“(Forrestier) brings a wealth of experience in this very specialized niche, including glass replacement,” according to Preservation Longview. “He will introduce the students to window types, proper removal and cleaning, disassembly and structural repair, hardware restoration, dent repair, reassembly, glass replacement and glazing.
“Students will be provided ample space for social distancing, supplied with personal protection equipment, and materials. Students will discover that restoring a historic window produces more long-lasting and aesthetic results than replacing with window products now available.”
At the conclusion of the course, Preservation Longview and Forrestier will provide each participant with a certificate of completion of the two-week course.
To enroll in the course or for information, contact Lynette Goodson at (903) 746-2708 or Allen McReynolds at (903) 932-3828.