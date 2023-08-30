The Lobo Choir at Longview High School is raising funds to participate in an historic military celebration next year in Europe.
The choir has been invited to perform during an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France — one of the most pivotal points in World War II.
“Just getting to go and stand where these men stood, be where these men gave the ultimate price for the world’s sake, is pretty special,” choir director Melody McMullen said.
More than 160,000 troops from the United States and other Allied nations landed on the Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944, with the goal of liberating Europe.
Around that same time next summer, Lobo Choir members hope to walk those same beaches.
McMullen, parents and students are planning for an 11-day trip to France complete with guided tours and musical performances.
A historian will speak with students and their chaperones as they tour the beaches. Students will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the two cemeteries for American troops, and the choir will sing during the ceremony, McMullen said.
Choir members will be part of a parade in the first French village liberated in the invasion, McMullen said. They’ll end the trip with a performance at a cathedral in Paris.
“It’s a really cool educational but just historically amazing event,” McMullen said. “They only do this celebration about every five or 10 years, and we’ve been told that, with this being the 80th anniversary, this is probably the last time we’re going to have actual World War II veterans with us at the event because they’re all in their upper 90s and 100s.”
The choir is believed to be the only musical group from Texas that was invited for next year’s event, McMullen said. She received the invitation in April, one month after the choir returned from a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.
However, the Lobos will only be able to go if they can raise money for the trip — around $200,000, McMullen said.
The choir aims to take around 40 students and 10 chaperones on the trip. Each student must raise $4,200 to pay for transportation, food and lodging, McMullen said.
To raise that money, the choir is seeking sponsors and holding numerous fundraisers during the fall and spring:
On Sept. 23, the choir will perform at the Texas Veterans Military Show in Bullard, a daylong event honoring seven Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and three World War II veterans. The event will take place at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Pkwy, and the choir will perform at 11 a.m.
On Sept. 25, Slim Chickens at 204 E. Loop 281 in Longview will donate 30% of proceeds collected from 5 to 8 p.m. to the Lobo Choir. Customers must say they are supporting the choir.
On Oct. 5, the choir will perform at Pelaia Plaza at 6 p.m. during the Art Walk in downtown Longview.
On Oct. 6, the choir will set up a booth from 5 to 9 p.m. during the Downtown Live at Heritage Plaza in Longview.
On Oct. 14, the choir will hold a trivia night fundraiser with the Longview Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002, 401 Ambassador Row, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person, and a prize will be awarded.
On Nov. 11, the choir will perform during the Veterans Support Commission’s 7th annual Military Appreciation Celebration. The event will begin at noon at the Red Lobster Social Club, 23843 CR 374 near Gladewater.
On Nov. 12, the choir will sing during the Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ Veterans Day celebration. The event will take place 4 to 6 p.m. at 215 E Tyler St. Dessert and coffee will be served, and a silent auction and raffle will take place. Tickets will be available at the door for $35 each.
On Dec. 4, the winter choir concert is set at 7 p.m. at the Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center, 201 E Loop 281. The choir is seeking items for a silent auction and raffle.
Donations also can be made online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/LoboChoir.
Joseph Allen, president of the choir’s booster organization, said the choir is seeking corporate sponsors to help pay for the trip. Sponsors receive various benefits, Allen said. He’s also seeking a local organization to donate a vehicle for the choir to raffle off.
Allen said the experience will help students see a different part of the world and honor veterans.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to serve, and to serve through song,” Allen said.
His son, senior choir member Diego Garcia, said he hopes the community will donate to the choir to make the trip possible.
“I would encourage locals to help us and support us in any way they can, largely because this is putting Longview on the map, in a way,” Diego said. “This is celebrating our history and our veterans, and it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to showcase that we truly appreciate our history and the richness of it.”
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact McMullen by emailing mmcmullen@lisd.org or calling (903) 663-7156.
To learn more, visit www.lobochoir.org.