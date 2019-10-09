Kilgore College has set its annual Ranger Preview Day for Saturday to give potential students an opportunity to learn more about the college.
The event is free and open to anyone interested in Kilgore College and its programs.
Instructors will be available to answer questions at an academic and organizations fair, where students and parents can learn more about financial aid, scholarships, admissions, choosing a college major, career pathways and residential life. The admissions seminar will include information on Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, TSI and ACT/SAT testing.
Prospective students also will learn about “Focus to Finish,” which breaks the mold of traditional 16-week terms by dividing most courses into two eight-week terms.
Guided tours will be available.
For information and to register, go to kilgore.edu/previewday .