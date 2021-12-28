A White Oak High School senior was killed in an accident, the school announced Tuesday morning.
Principal Donna Jennings said in a statement that Tiffani Tant was killed in a "tragic accident" late Monday.
“It is with deep sadness that we tell you about a tragic loss within our high school student body,” Jennings said. “We are heartbroken for her family, our student body and staff.”
Tant was a member of the Regiment of Roughnecks Band and served as an officer in the FFA.
“Upon return from Christmas break, grief counselors will be available on the high school campus for students and staff,” Jennings said. “We ask that the White Oak community lift up the family and our student body during this very difficult time.”