Probation ended, conviction tossed for former Gregg DA

Former Gregg County District Attorney Rob Foster has paid his debt to society, a judge has found.
Visiting Judge Paul Banner has dismissed the conviction and 10-year probation sentence against Foster only three years after he pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge.
Gregg County DA Tom Watson said he will respect the judge's ruling.
"While I definitely do not agree with the early termination in this case, it was the court’s decision to do so and I respect Judge Banner’s decision," Watson said.
Foster, 74, who was appointed to serve as DA in 1980 and 1981, was granted a motion Oct. 18 to terminate his probation early.
Two weeks later, Banner signed an order stating that, "The probation period of (Foster) has expired and (Foster) has satisfactorily complied with all the terms and conditions of said probation." With that, the judge ordered that Foster be discharged from all responsibilities under his probation and that the proceedings against him were dismissed.
The case began Feb. 24, 2015, when Longview police arrested Foster on charges of drug possession, intoxicated driving and unlawfully carrying a weapon during a traffic stop after the vehicle he was driving slid into the median of an icy North Eastman Road. Officers reportedly discovered between 1 gram and 4 grams of cocaine in the vehicle after arresting Foster.
On Oct. 28, 2016, Foster entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance — a third-degree felony. Banner accepted the guilty plea and gave Foster a 10-year deferred-adjudication sentence, Watson said, "Meaning that if Mr. Foster successfully completes the probation, no final conviction will be entered on his record."
This past March, Foster filed a motion seeking an early release from probation.
Banner heard the motion on April 10. State prosecutors "adamantly argued against early termination," Watson said.
The judge placed the matter in recess for six months until the Oct. 18 hearing, when he terminated Foster's probation.