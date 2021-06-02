A traffic signal would be installed at the intersection of McCann and George Richey roads in a proposal that would see four local entities come together to pay for the project.
The project went before the Longview Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors and Longview City Council this past week. The item was not an action item for LEDCO, with Wayne Mansfield, president and chief executive officer, saying the discussion was informational for now.
Traffic at that location has generated a number of complaints, said Mansfield and Longview Public Works Director Rolin McPhee.
“I advocated for it when we built George Richey,” McPhee said, but at that time, the Texas Department of Transportation had said installing the signal wasn’t on the radar until it was warranted.
“At this point, it’s needed,” McPhee said. He later said studies of traffic volume and crashes at the intersection showed the need for the signal.
He said the signal would cost about $400,000. LEDCO, the city of Longview and Gregg County would each contribute $60,000. The City Council on Thursday gave approval for city staff to apply for a $200,0000 grant to pay for the rest of the project from the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority. The grant application is due June 15, with a decision anticipated by the end of the summer.
“They’d like to be the mortar between the bricks,” McPhee told the LEDCO board of NETRMA. “They don’t want to build the whole wall.”
The city of Longview would provide “design, construction administration, construction inspection and coordination with Texas Department of Transportation through an advanced funding agreement for this project,” information presented to the City Council said.
The intersection is in David Wright’s City Council District 5. He was unable to attend Thursday’s council meeting because he was celebrating his mother’s 90th birthday, but District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara read a statement from him.
“As anyone who has been through the McCann/George Richey intersection knows, that intersection has been a problem since it opened a few years ago,” his statement said, and he added there have been many wrecks and probably many near misses there. McCann Road traffic pauses at a stop sign on either side of George Richey.
He thanked city staff for bringing the project forward.
“Because of your work, that intersection will be much safer for those using it in the future,” Wright said in the statement.