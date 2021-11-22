A convoy of emergency and law enforcement vehicles honored UT Health paramedic David Eads with a special procession into Tyler on Monday morning.
Eads, who died this past week in a wreck while on duty, was remembered for his dedication to the EMS field as dozens of ambulances, police, fire and other emergency vehicles traveled from Forney to escort Eads' body.
The procession traveled along U.S. 80, Interstate 20, U.S. 69, Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway, ending at Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler where services were set for Eads' family and friends.
Eads, 42, of Frankston, joined UT Health East Texas EMS in December 2020 and worked in the Tyler and Smith County area as a lead paramedic.
Eads was known as a "dedicated paramedic" who touched "countless lives" for over 24 years, UT Health said this past week in a statement.
“David was the kind of person that made you feel better simply by being around him,” said John Smith, CEO of UT Health East Texas EMS. “He had a way of making those around him better because of his huge heart for EMS and concern over his patients.”
UT Health East Texas said Eads’ death is a tragic loss and is felt across the entire organization.