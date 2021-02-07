For the first time in league history, the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour will travel to Longview.
The PBR Longview Invitational is set Feb. 27 and 28 at the Longview Rodeo Arena.
Featuring more than 30 bull riders, the PBR Longview Invitational will mark the sixth event of the 2021 season, part of the Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition, according to the organization.
The PBR Longview Invitational will follow all local and state health protocols with PBR, along with the Longview Rodeo Arena, and is implementing safety measures including:
In addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening, all PBR personnel will undergo medical testing for COVID-19 and be required to wear masks.
PBR will sell up to 50% of venue capacity to separate fans. To further promote social distancing, fans will only be able to sit in every other row, with seating limited in each open row.
Social distancing will be encouraged at the concession stands, restrooms and merchandise stands.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28, and tickets are on sale.
General admission tickets are $50, with tickets with children ages 5 to 12 available for $15. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free. Ticket prices will increase $5 to $10 on event days.
Tickets can be purchased online through PBRTIX.com or by calling (800) 732-1727.