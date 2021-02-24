A firm know only as "Project Double" until later today would invest at least $140 million between 2022 and 2023 to build a fulfillment and distribution center on about 142 acres in Longview's North Business Park off U.S. 259.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors voted unanimously, and to applause on Wednesday, to a series of measures that would provide incentives to Project Double to locate in Longview. It was the first in a series of votes expected today by the Longview ISD board of trustees, Gregg County Commissioners Court and Longview City Council to seal the incentives and bring the company to Longview.
Starting in 2022, the distribution center would be required to have an average of 255 full-time employees, ramping up to 1,222 by 2026. That would make the center Longview's fourth largest employer by today's rankings, behind Christus Good Shepherd, Longview ISD and Eastman Chemical Co., according to information on the Longview Economic Development Corp.s website.
LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield also told the Longview City Council Wednesday morning that the fulfillment and distribution center would be 850,000 square feet, slightly smaller than the Dollar General distribution center already located in the North Business Park. He said employment also would include about 1,000 part-time and seasonal employees by 2026.
"This is a different project, one that I see is certainly shaping as the future for industry in that this is not typical distribution center although distribution is a component. It is an e-commerce fulfillment center," Mansfield told the Longview City Council. "We're excited about the opportunity that brings out community."
LEDCO's approval Wednesday included:
- A forgivable promissory note for $11.42 million, with forgiveness based on completion of the investment and employment goals;
- First lien deed of trust on the property;
- LEDCO's relocation of certain water, sewer and gas lines that cross the property, at an estimated expense of $997,000;
- Authorization for LEDCO President Wayne Mansfield to negotiate the final terms of the agreement.
The Longview City Council on Wednesday also approved a couple of measures to move the project forward, including allow City Manager Keith Bonds to finalize the city's portion of an economic development incentive package negotiated by LEDCO with Project Double. Details were expected to be announced later Wednesday. The Council also agreed to allow Bonds to deliver a letter in support of designating the projet as a Foreign Trade Zone.
"It's truly an historic day for our city and our county," said LEDCO Board Chairwoman Natalie Lynch.