About 500 families were provided fresh produce and other food items Saturday as part of a new monthly outreach called Project Eliminate.
One Love Longview and the Longview Dream Center held the drive-thru distribution at Stamper Park. The initiative is aimed to help bring fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and non-perishable food items to families in economically disadvantaged areas.
Amanda Veasy of the group One Love Longview said she hopes this project will become a monthly outreach with events already scheduled for October and November.
One Love Longview is a group with a focus on random acts of kindness to better the community. The nonprofit Longview Dream Center provides “basic humanitarian needs, resources and life enhancing programs,” including “hunger relief, senior boxes, fresh produce, free clothing, and life-skills classes,” according to its website.
The center also provides a thrift store and ministry with a produce distribution every Saturday.
For information, visit longviewdreamcenter.com .