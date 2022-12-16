A $75,000 grant will help fund a project aimed at providing easier recreational access to the Sabine River.
Gregg County commissioners on Thursday accepted the grant from the Sabine River Authority that will be used for engineering for a proposed 53-mile paddling trail project along the river.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the project will create access points along the river for launching boats. The access points likely will include ramps, picnic areas, restrooms and more, he added.
While the project includes areas in the cities of Longview, Kilgore and White Oak, the grant is being awarded to the county, which will be in charge of disbursement of the funds, Stoudt said.
"We will fiduciarily make sure we handle the money the way it's supposed to be and the people get paid who's supposed to get paid," he said.
Along with financial responsibility, the county also will be in charge of keeping the access areas clean, Stoudt added.
The $75,000 only covers engineering for the project, and Stoudt said he is expecting to be awarded a second, larger grant from the Sabine River Authority for construction.
"(The second grant will) have to go before (the Sabine River Authority) board, but they don't give you $75,000 to do the engineering for nothing," he said.
Stoudt recalled taking a pirogue boat to the Sabine River when he was younger and traversing the stretch of water with his friends. He said he believes people don't realize how pretty the river can be in certain spots, and "no one sees unless you go down it."
"It's very much out in the wilderness, yet it's right in town," he said. "It's another entertainment venue that I think a lot of people will take advantage of."
Engineers will be responsible for deciding where the access points go and what spots will be the safest and easiest for the public to access the river, he said.
"We plan on making it a very nice asset for the community and for the people that live in this area of Texas to utilize that river for enjoyment," Stoudt said.