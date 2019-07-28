Property values are on the rise across the board in Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Upshur counties, and Gregg County’s judge says an increase topping 5% indicates infrastructure investments in lower-growth years is beginning to pay off.
“It’s up this year, which follows about four years of being flat, of 1-2% increases,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said last week after property values had been certified. “This is the first year in probably five years we’ve had any kind of a substantial increase in values.”
Values are up, overall, in nearly every city, school district and special tax district in the four counties. A request for information sent Tuesday to the Panola County Appraisal District did not receive a reply.
Property values reported by appraisal districts form a basis on which cities, schools and other local governments base budgets and annual property tax rates.
Total property values in Gregg County for 2019 are $9.27 billion, up from $8.8 billion a year ago.
Among the highlights:
■ The city of Longview was up from $5.564 billion in 2018 to $5.726 billion this year, an increase of almost 3%.
■ Longview ISD’s values increased from $4.381 billion in 2018 to $4.69 billion in 2019. That’s a rise of 7%.
■ Values in Kilgore increased from $1.062 billion in 2018 to $1.121 billion in 2019 for a jump of 5.5%.
In Harrison County, the total taxable value rose 6.1 percent to $6.6 billion, a rise Chief Appraiser Robert Lisman attributed in part to renewed mineral activity, particularly near Elysian Fields.
“There’s been a few new wells that have been drilled in the southern part of the county,” Lisman said. “They are drilling in the southern part of the county.”
Countywide property values in Upshur county also jumped by almost 4.6%, while those in Rusk County saw a modest increase of 2.4%.
Total values rose in Upshur County from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Those in Rusk County went from $3.69 billion overall to $3.78 billion.
Looking at his county’s numbers, Stoudt could be forgiven for crowing a bit over infrastructure investments such as the George Richey Road extension, which was envisioned as attracting commerce to boost the county tax base.
“That George Richey — we keep going back to that,” Stoudt said. “There were a lot of people that were reluctant to do that. I think we’re seeing the fruits of that project.”
The judge said the county’s cities and economic development corporations have been willing to pony up funds for those large infrastructure upgrades, particularly road work in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation.
“I do think it’s a result of the community working together, be it the county, be it (Longview Economic Development Corp.), be it efforts of Longview and White Oak and Kilgore,” Stoudt said. “We’re known as a county that works closely together with our cities.”
Last year’s small percentage property value increase had been mostly new construction. That continues, but values continue to rise in several sectors, he said, noting a new Dollar General distribution center in Longview and expansions of Komastu and AAON manufacturers.
“We’ve got quite a bit of existing value and new value on the rolls this year,” Stoudt said. “We’ve had four years of pretty much stay-the-course. We’ve had some minor growth, but not major growth. I think we’re on the cusp of new growth in Longview, in manufacturing and new projects. You look at what Kilgore’s doing, and some of the expansion they’re dealing with in their community. We’re finally getting some dynamic synergism.”
That synergism is seen in economic multipliers, in which expansions mean jobs that mean more people spending money in retail stores. It also means more satellite businesses that arrive to support those expansions.
“That’s buying power,” Stoudt said. “That’s buying for medical uses, buying clothes and buying gas. So, I’m very optimistic for the future of Gregg County.”
He’s also adamant that the county tax rate will remain 26.25 cents per $100 property value, which at last check by the Texas Association of Counties was the fourth-lowest in the state and the lowest among counties with 200,000 population or fewer.
Stoudt recalled discussions several years ago about whether to build a top-drawer events center. With cost estimated in the $20 million to $30 million range, the county shelved that idea in favor of the meat-and-potatoes projects like the road work.
“My thought has been, let’s build the tax base so when we decide to do the events center, it’s not such a strain on everybody,” he said.