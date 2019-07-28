Property values are on the rise across the board in Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Upshur counties, and Gregg County’s judge says an increase topping 5% indicates infrastructure investments in lower-growth years is beginning to pay off.

“It’s up this year, which follows about four years of being flat, of 1-2% increases,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said last week after property values had been certified. “This is the first year in probably five years we’ve had any kind of a substantial increase in values.”

Values are up, overall, in nearly every city, school district and special tax district in the four counties. A request for information sent Tuesday to the Panola County Appraisal District did not receive a reply.

Property values reported by appraisal districts form a basis on which cities, schools and other local governments base budgets and annual property tax rates.

Total property values in Gregg County for 2019 are $9.27 billion, up from $8.8 billion a year ago.

Among the highlights:

■ The city of Longview was up from $5.564 billion in 2018 to $5.726 billion this year, an increase of almost 3%.

■ Longview ISD’s values increased from $4.381 billion in 2018 to $4.69 billion in 2019. That’s a rise of 7%.

■ Values in Kilgore increased from $1.062 billion in 2018 to $1.121 billion in 2019 for a jump of 5.5%.

In Harrison County, the total taxable value rose 6.1 percent to $6.6 billion, a rise Chief Appraiser Robert Lisman attributed in part to renewed mineral activity, particularly near Elysian Fields.

“There’s been a few new wells that have been drilled in the southern part of the county,” Lisman said. “They are drilling in the southern part of the county.”

Countywide property values in Upshur county also jumped by almost 4.6%, while those in Rusk County saw a modest increase of 2.4%.

Total values rose in Upshur County from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Those in Rusk County went from $3.69 billion overall to $3.78 billion.

Looking at his county’s numbers, Stoudt could be forgiven for crowing a bit over infrastructure investments such as the George Richey Road extension, which was envisioned as attracting commerce to boost the county tax base.

“That George Richey — we keep going back to that,” Stoudt said. “There were a lot of people that were reluctant to do that. I think we’re seeing the fruits of that project.”

The judge said the county’s cities and economic development corporations have been willing to pony up funds for those large infrastructure upgrades, particularly road work in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation.

“I do think it’s a result of the community working together, be it the county, be it (Longview Economic Development Corp.), be it efforts of Longview and White Oak and Kilgore,” Stoudt said. “We’re known as a county that works closely together with our cities.”

Last year’s small percentage property value increase had been mostly new construction. That continues, but values continue to rise in several sectors, he said, noting a new Dollar General distribution center in Longview and expansions of Komastu and AAON manufacturers.

“We’ve got quite a bit of existing value and new value on the rolls this year,” Stoudt said. “We’ve had four years of pretty much stay-the-course. We’ve had some minor growth, but not major growth. I think we’re on the cusp of new growth in Longview, in manufacturing and new projects. You look at what Kilgore’s doing, and some of the expansion they’re dealing with in their community. We’re finally getting some dynamic synergism.”

That synergism is seen in economic multipliers, in which expansions mean jobs that mean more people spending money in retail stores. It also means more satellite businesses that arrive to support those expansions.

“That’s buying power,” Stoudt said. “That’s buying for medical uses, buying clothes and buying gas. So, I’m very optimistic for the future of Gregg County.”

He’s also adamant that the county tax rate will remain 26.25 cents per $100 property value, which at last check by the Texas Association of Counties was the fourth-lowest in the state and the lowest among counties with 200,000 population or fewer.

Stoudt recalled discussions several years ago about whether to build a top-drawer events center. With cost estimated in the $20 million to $30 million range, the county shelved that idea in favor of the meat-and-potatoes projects like the road work.

“My thought has been, let’s build the tax base so when we decide to do the events center, it’s not such a strain on everybody,” he said.

Gregg County 2019 certified property values

Gregg County Values

Taxing entity 2018 values 2019 values
Gregg County $8.807 billion $9.271 billion
Gregg County ESD 1 $574.4 million $637.9 million
Gregg County ESD 2 $403 million $431 million
Kilgore College $2.419 billion $2.639 billion
Longview $5.564 billion $5.727 billion
Kilgore $1.062 billion $1.121 billion
Gladewater $197.6 million $196.47 million
Warren City $17.76 million $18.54 million
Lakeport $53.3 million $61.2 million
Easton $37.8 million $63 million
East Mountain $870,690 $842,230
Clarksville City $55.2 million $62,7 million
White Oak $354.1 million $375 million
Gladewater ISD $285 million $295,2 million
Kilgore ISD $1.157 billion $1.276 billion
Longview ISD $4.381 billion $4.690 billion
Pine Tree ISD $1.573 billion $1.602 billion
Sabine ISD $418.9 million $427 million
Spring Hill ISD $501.4 million $514 million
White Oak ISD $336 million $357 million

Upshur County 2019 certified values

Taxing entity 2018 values 2019 values
Upshur County $1.745 billion $1.824 billion
Gilmer $310.4 million $322 million
Ore City $42.3 million $42.4 million
Gladewater $124.4 million $127.4 million
Big Sandy $59.86 million $60.5 million
East Mountain $34 million $36.8 million
Clarksville City $18,820 $18,820
Warren City $589,297 $591,803
ESD No. 1 $1.754 billion $1.858 billion
Kilgore College $162.9 million $169.9 million
Big Sandy ISD $173.7 million $174.2 million
Gilmer ISD $780.1 million $817.7 million
Ore City ISD $127.5 million $136.8 million
Union Hill ISD $70.34 million $75 million
Harmony ISD $128.1 million $135.8 million
New Diana ISD $195.3 million $208.5 million
Pittsburg ISD $11.2 million $11.6 million
Union Grove ISD $134.7 million $141.6 million
Gladewater ISD $109.3 million $115.1 million

Harrison County 2019 certified values

Entity 2018 values 2019 values
Harrison County $6.254 billion $6.637 billion
Marshall $1.013 billion $1.071 billion
Hallsville $238.4 million $240.2 million
Longview $305.5 million $349.1 million
Waskom $219.6 million $225.6 million
Waskom ISD $406.7 million $409.6 million
Ore City ISD $2.73 million $2.74 million
New Diana ISD $7.74 million $8.1 million
Marshall ISD $2.46 billion $2.64 billion
Karnack ISD $211 million $217 million
Harleton ISD $159.5 million $166.6 million
Hallsville ISD $2.6 billion $2.7 billion
Elysian Fields ISD $206 million $293.2 million

Rusk County 2019 certified values

Entity 2018 values 2019 values
Rusk County $3.69 billion $3.79 billion
RC Countywide ISD $3.697 billion $3.786 billion
Easton $1.669 million $21.2 million
Henderson $726.4 million $743.7 million
Kilgore $207.5 million $164.9 million
Mount Enterprise $17.3 million $17.46 million
New London $35.3 million $38.5 million
Overton $74.8 million $75.2 million
Tatum $48 million $48.4 million
CarlisleISD $76.3 million $74.6 million
Cushing ISD $6.47 million $5.99 million
Garrison ISD $13.9 million $15.2 million
Henderson ISD 1.52 billion $1.55 billion
Kilgore ISD $513 million $482 million
Laneville ISD $90.8 million $97 million
Leverett’s Chapel ISD $29.9 million $33.3 million
Mount Enterprise ISD $60.2 million $60.8 million
Overton ISD $74.3 million $77.6 million
Rusk ISD $15 million $12.8 million
Tatum ISD $744.6 million $847.4 million
West Rusk CCISD $359.5 million $342.2 million
Kilgore College $1.088 billion $1.046 billion
Gregg Co.RFD $310.1 million $313.9 million
Rusk Co. RFD $2.226 billion $2.308 billion
Rusk Groundwater Dist. $3.7 billion $3.8 billion

