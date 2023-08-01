Consumers and higher building costs drove property appraisals higher between 2021 and 22, with values that overall increased about 20 percent in Gregg County this year.
The Gregg County Appraisal District sent taxing entities final appraised values this past week. Those total appraised values, minus homestead and other exemptions, are what are used to ultimately determine a property owner's tax bill. Those values also could change for school districts based on the results of November election that could increase the homestead exemption. School districts were sent two numbers, based on the current exemption and what it could be increased to.
Gregg County Chief Appraiser Mark Cormier said state law requires appraisal districts to determine values as of Jan. 1, with notice of appraisals sent in April. That kicks off the process by which property owners can make formal and informal appeals of their values. County wide, total values increased from about $10.9 billion in 2022 to almost $13.1 billion in 2023.
"We use market data to determine that from 2022. That's the only data you can use," Cormier said. "It's not data in March, April, or May."
Home prices have gone up "astronomically," he said, saying a house that sold in early 2021 in some cases might have sold for 50% more in 2022.
"You set the market," Cormier said, and in 2022, people were often paying over the home's listing price.
Building costs also have increased to the tune of 16 percent during the past two years. State law also requires that properties be appraised at 100 percent of the market value.
Informal appeals this year resulted in more people who had just purchased a home approaching appraisal officials when their home appraised at the price they paid for it, he said.
In general, informal appeals increased significantly, Cormier said.
"Our staff was, at some points, ... overwhelmed with the number of people," he said, and booked out several weeks with appointments for informal appeals.
Formal appeals, which are handled by the Appraisal Review Board in a more court-like setting, increased significantly as well, Cormier said. About 50 percent of both kinds of appeals are resolved informally.
Appraisers do not look at each individual property every year, Cormier said. A mass appraisal process considers neighborhood values, or units of properties, such as apartment complexes. We break it down for each neighborhood. Some went up higher – some were lower, some were higher, just a county average.
Taxing entities will use the information from the appraisal district this month to finalize their budgets for the next fiscal year.
For the city of Longview, those final values were higher than the earlier estimate. The original estimate showed a 16.77 percent increase in overall values, and that's what the budget proposal presented in July was based on, said Shawn Hara, the city of Longview's community destinations director. Final values delivered this past week were up 21.24 percent.
"Once the actual values are received, the tax assessor provides the City of Longview with additional information for budget planning purposes. The city manager's budget proposal will be corrected and adjustments will be made as necessary to comply with the actual appraised valuations, as well as the tax assessor information," he said.