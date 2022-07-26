A request to pay a consultant to update the city's comprehensive plan drew opposition from some Longview council members before the item was tabled.
The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which is available on the city's website, is a 254-page long-term planning effort that covers everything from future land use, transportation and public facilities to neighborhood and community livability and economic development.
"As a long-range planning tool, it is intended for use by staff, decision-makers, and citizens to direct the growth and physical development of the community for 10 to 20 years," according to the city's website.
A proposed $94,000 contract with consulting firm Freese and Nichols was considered during this past week's council meeting. Michael Shirley, director of Longview development services, presented the contract and answered questions from council members.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle first asked if the city is required by law to update the plan. Shirley said it is not a requirement, to which Pirtle said the city should do the work itself if it can rather than spending money to hire a firm to answer questions that "staff should already have the answers for."
"All we're doing is validating what you already know by an outside firm at the taxpayers' expense, so I really don't see a need for this myself," Pirtle said.
Shirley said that while staff is able to implement the plan, it is important to solicit new as the city develops and priorities and community desires shift.
Pirtle then asked how community input would be gathered if not by the same methods that could be done without a firm's help.
Shirley said the firm's expertise in community engagement and drawing out information, along with the time it has to put an implementation plan together are a help to the city. Staff doesn't have the same time to dedicate to long-range planning, he said.
District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter said the city should not spend the money . He listed advancements in several city departments as to why an outside firm shouldn't be hired to handle updating the plan.
Carpenter said he favors getting together with planning and zoning staff and the assistant city manager to identify and incorporate the findings in each district's town hall meetings.
District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa said
$94,000 seems like a large cost to collect community input and suggesting using mailers and incorporating the comprehensive plan into town hall meetings as ways the city could update the plan itself. She cited the inflation rate as another reason to not spend the money.
Ishihara, chair of the comprehensive planning committee, said the current plan is dated and that the city needs to look at current priorities.
"It is not sufficient in my mind to use town halls where people come and talk about potholes and their day-to-day issues," Ishihara said. "We're really asking the community for — what do you want to see?"
Ishihara said she favors the $94,000 contract for Freese and Nichols to gather community input and match it with the expertise of city staff. She said city employees have other responsibilities.
Mayor Andy Mack asked about getting a list of items in the comprehensive plan that have been implemented, considered and those that are no longer relevant so council can resume discussion at another meeting.