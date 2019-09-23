A section of the Guthrie Creek Trail is one step closer to being renamed for the late Frank “Penny” Edwards.
The Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board unanimously OK’d a proposal to rename a section of the trail between Fourth Street and Hollybrook Drive to honor Edwards, who founded the Juneteenth Rodeo and served on the Longview Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors.
LEDCO, which supplied $6.6 million towards a three-phase construction of the Guthrie Trail, asked for the renaming. The request now goes before Longview City Council next month for final approval.