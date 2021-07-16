Good news.
That was the theme of the budget proposal presented Thursday night to the Longview City Council compared with the situation the city faced a year ago under the economic effects of COVID-19.
“The story is we’re getting ready for some good news,” City Manager Keith Bonds said before Thursday’s meeting.
The local economy has been recovering well from the effects of COVID-19, he said.
“Hopefully, our appreciation of the upcoming time will be better,” he said, after displaying a quote from Joe Torre, a former baseball player and manager who is special assistant to the baseball commissioner: “Unless you have bad times, you can’t appreciate the good times.”
The almost $78.3 million general fund budget that Bonds presented would leave the property tax rate unchanged at 55.89 cents per $100 valuation. The city would shift how that rate is divided between maintenance and operations and debt service to funnel more money to the general fund.
While there’s no planned property tax rate increase, many people and businesses would likely still pay more in taxes. Total property valuations overall are estimated to increase 4.5%, although certified property values aren’t finalized yet.
In the meantime, sales tax revenues, which dropped significantly when COVID-19 restrictions began, “have improved far above the projections,” Bonds said.
“Balancing the budget last year was not an easy thing to do,” he said.
A chart the city prepared show that sales tax revenues were up $475,050 from October 2019-March 2020 compared with a year earlier. They then dropped by $906,627 between April 2020 and January compared with the same period a year earlier.
Between February and July, though, sales tax revenues showed an almost $1.8 million increase from a year earlier.
Total sales tax revenues of about $24.6 million are expected for the 2021-22 budget year.
Staffing
Goals that Bonds outlined for the coming year’s budget include restoring cuts and maintenance that was deferred during the current budget, including increasing the parks budget by $1.9 million to almost $5 million. The city also in March ended a hiring freeze implemented because of COVID-19 budget concerns, with plans to return to full staffing without creating new positions. The city has about 860 total employees, but the hiring freeze didn’t apply to the city’s approximately 350 police officers, firefighters and dispatchers. It’s been a lot, Bonds said, to have had about 40 positions that were frozen for a year.
”We need to prioritize restoring the cuts and deferred maintenance that took place last year,” he said.
Raises
The budget calls for 3% raises for all employees and a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, the first since fiscal year 2013.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the city estimates those cost-of-living adjustments for retirees would amount to about 3%, but it’s based on a formula through the Texas Municipal Retirement System and could vary.
While Gregg County has decided to give $5,000 bonuses to its law enforcement employees in the coming year through federal stimulus funding, city officials aren’t proposing using its allocation from that money for the same purpose.
Bonds said the city is proposing the pay increases alone because “that’s sustainable.” Public safety employees also will receive their typical step increases, which is 3% every other year, staggered among employees. That means some public safety employees will receive a 6% raise this year, while others will receive 3% this year and then their 3% step increase the following year.
Other projects
The proposed budget also includes the lease purchase of a firetruck; installation of a traffic signal at Eastman Road and Birdsong Street; purchase of digital plan review software for the Development Services Department; technology that will allow the police department to get feedback from people with whom officers interact; and a bathroom on Cargill Trail at Fourth Street.
“This traffic signal has been warranted for some time,” but the city hasn’t been able to fund it, Bonds said.
He said “feedback is a gift” in reference to the technology the police department will purchase.
”We’re proud to see the police department willing to take that (feedback),” Bonds said.
Federal stimulus funding
Between the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 budget year, the city received $4.5 million in funding through federal stimulus money, with that funding going toward first responders’ salaries.
Under the federal stimulus bill that was passed in March, the city will receive almost $17.05 million. The city has already received about $8.5 million of the money, with the rest expected in about a year. Information city officials provided show that through 2023-24, they propose spending $7.5 million of that money on revenue replacement in the city budget; $1.29 million on rehiring staff from a hiring freeze; and $8.26 million on infrastructure projects as allowed by the federal funding. That includes four drainage projects worth $2.12 million in the proposed budget.
Big picture
Overall, the proposed general fund budget is built around almost $79.1 million in revenues and about $78.3 million in expenses.
“The good news is overall, our expenses were less than revenues, so we’ll be able to build up our reserve fund,” Bonds said.
City Council policy requires a fund balance of at least 10%. The current budget year is expected to end with about $76.5 million in revenues, $72.7 million in expenditures and a 26.86% fund balance of $19.52 million.
The proposed general fund budget would consist of $79.06 million in revenues, $78.3 million in expenditures and an ending fund balance of 25.95 percent or about $20.3 million.
The budget doesn’t propose to draw from the fund balance this year, but Bonds and Hara explained that it exists for use in case of emergencies or for one-time expenditures on special projects the City Council wants to tackle.
The total budget, including water, sewer and all other city funds, would be $167.1 million, compared with $162.6 million total for the current budget.
Mayor Andy Mack praised city staff for the conservative budgeting that took place a year ago.
”It’s nice when we budget conservatively and we’re surprised on the other side,” Mack said, adding that the budget proposal gives the city a fund balance that will be about $12 million what the city requires.
Rates
City officials are proposing a 30-cent increase in the monthly sanitation rate, from $17.20 to $17.50. The last increase was in February 2020, when rates grew by $1.25. A $1.25 increase, or elimination of recycling, had been requested a year ago, but the city instead chose to use a loan for equipment replacement and to avoid a rate increase and keep recycling.
Hara said the city will be lease-purchasing trucks again and the increase is needed to cover a “variety of operational cost increases.”
No water-sewer rate increases are proposed.