A possible new guiding document for development in Longview would require sidewalks in new residential subdivisions.
The proposed Unified Development Code was presented Thursday to the City Council, with Development Services Director Michael Shirley saying it will be brought back for the council for approval in October, with a Jan. 1 effective date.
The city began drafting the Unified Development Code several years ago, with input from the planning and zoning commission, construction advisory and appeals board and local builders. Four public hearings also were held, Shirley said.
Shirley said the purpose of the Unified Development Code is to “streamline and strengthen our overall development regulations.” The process considered whether some ordinances and processes were outdated or not clearly defined and combines at least 10 chapters of the city’s code of ordinances, including buildings and structures, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, flood prevention, tree preservation, subdivision, streets and sidewalks and zoning, Shirley said.
It also incorporates guidance from the city’s Comprehensive Plan, the Interstate 20 and Downtown Longview Small Area Plans and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan that considers alternative modes of transportation, including sidewalks.
“It takes dozens of documents we use and streamlines that and puts it into one code that we can use along with the engineering design manual, which will be a companion manual to that,” Shirley said. The code also would not replace the standardized building codes.
“Sidewalks will be required in new residential developments per the sidewalk master plan,” Shirley said. “However, one thing that staff is recommending is — I don’t want to say compromise, but the Comprehensive Plan talks about sidewalks on both sides of the street. As we met with the builders association and talked about implementing this, we felt it would be good to do it just on one side of the street.”
The code also increases the minimum size of water line from 6 to 8 inches, provides guidance on grading housing developments to prevent drainage issues and adds job site cleanliness requirements, among other changes. The new code also has a “more modernized look with illustrations” and hyperlinks to other applicable standards in the code, Shirley said.
The document, which can be viewed at www.longviewtexas.gov/3481/Unified-Development-Code, is more than 600 pages, but combines more than 1,800 pages of ordinances and technical manuals, Shirley said.
“It takes a long time to get to where we are,” said Mayor Andy Mack, who added that he applauds the time and effort that went into code. “This was a huge issue when I was running for mayor five years ago — making it easier for developers to develop in Longview.”