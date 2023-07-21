The city of Longview's proposed 2023-24 budget includes a minimum 5% pay increase for all city employees, no property tax increase and a small bump in sanitation rates.
At Thursday's City Council meeting, City Manager Rolin McPhee said almost all requests made by council members were included in the budget. Those included salary increases for public safety employees, a $15-per hour minimum pay for entry-level employees and improved litter collection efforts .
McPhee noted the general fund in the proposed 2023-24 budget is balanced, with equal revenues and expenditures of about $95.7 million. The general fund budget includes public safety operations as well as parks and development services, for instance.
The city projects it will end the next budget year with a fund balance of about $29.4 million, which is money the city saves as a sort of rainy day fund. Comparatively, the general fund's revenues and expenditures were unbalanced in the 2022-23 budget, with revenues of about $90.7 million and expenditures of about $92.8 million.
The property tax rate would remain unchanged at 57.89 cents per $100 valuation, although property owners could pay more because of higher appraised values.
The city projects $33.97 million in property tax revenue for 2023-24 and $32.36 million in sales tax revenue.
McPhee said during Thursday's council meeting that in addition to the minimum 5% across-the-board employee pay increases, salary adjustments will be made for employees who don't make 95% of the market pay rate.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the city compares its pay to 16 cities. The salaries for city positions were compared with equivalent roles in those other cities, and an average was calculated for each position, which is the market pay rate.
As part of the general fund budget, the 5% pay increases will cost $1.6 million for public safety staff, $1.4 million for general government employees and $789,000 for general government employees to reach 95% of the market pay rate.
Despite higher insurance costs across the nation, city employees will not have increased health costs, McPhee said.
Water and sewer rates would remain unchanged through the use of about $2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Residential sanitation rates, however, would increase by 85 cents monthly, while commercial sanitation rates would go up $2.20 monthly.
McPhee explained the need to increase sanitation rates, which has not occurred since the 2019-20 budget, is because the city has absorbed the costs of sanitation services for the past several years.
He said the city's sanitation rate is still affordable when compared with other cities similar in size and also when considering services the city offers, such as the compost site and bulky item pickup.
The total proposed 2023-24 budget is $217.36 million, which is about $6 million more than the 2022-23 budget of $211.17 million.
After using $2 million to avoid raising water and sewer rates, the city has $5.53 million in federal coronavirus funds remaining for the 2023-24 budget. And when accounting for previous partnerships with Gregg County for an armored rescue vehicle and a command bus, that leaves $4.63 million.
Of that amount, $1 million is allocated to support city operations; $1.65 million for drainage capital improvement projects; and $1.98 million for water and sewer capital improvement projects.
Federal coronavirus funds are required to be allocated by the end of 2024 and used by 2025.
A budget discussion and preliminary vote on the tax rate is scheduled at the Aug. 10 council meeting, with possible adoption Aug. 24.