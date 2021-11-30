A Longview man being held on charges from the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol “presents a clear, concrete, and continuing danger to the community,” federal prosecutors said in response to his request to be released ahead of trial.
Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, is in a Washington, D.C., jail facing five felony and three misdemeanor charges connected to the January riots, according to documents in the case. On Nov. 1, Nichols’ attorney, Joseph D. McBride of New York, filed a motion asking the court to release his client on his own recognizance ahead of trial.
“Nichols called for war against his fellow citizens, and he arrived at the Capitol prepared for battle,” federal prosecutors said in a document filed Monday opposing his request for release.
In the motion, Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke M. Jones and attorney with the Department of Justice National Security Division Danielle Rosborough said Nichols assaulted law enforcement officers during the riot and incited other people to violence.
After the riot, they said Nichols bragged about his role and “declared himself a leader in the forthcoming ‘revolution,’ and called for more violence.”
Nichols traveled to Washington, D.C., ahead of Jan. 6 with Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, documents show. Harkrider, who is also facing several charges in connection to the riots, was released in April ahead of trial. He has since successfully petitioned to have his ankle monitor removed and twice to travel to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief.
In Nichols’ request for release, his attorney claims he was swept up into the riot and denies each charge against him.
In the document opposing his release, attorneys said Nichols tried to defend his conduct on Jan. 6 casting himself as a hero who was fighting back against officers who were "terrorizing" civilians. The attorneys ask the court to reject the claims, which they say are unsupported by the evidence and not credible.
Prosecutors argue that Nichols viewed the 2020 election as fraudulent and was determined to prevent the congressional certification of the election results by any means necessary.
The document opposing Nichols’ release includes deleted text messages between him and Harkrider along with transcripts from deleted Facebook live videos and and posts. The posts and texts are from before, during and after the riots.
In Facebook posts prior to Jan. 6, Nichols called people who voted for President Joe Biden “‘true traitor(s) to the country,’ and called for violence against government officials, including President Biden and Vice President Pence.”
Text messages detail some planning for the trip to Washington, D.C., and also included Nichols’ interest in joining nationalist organization The Proud Boys.
The messages show Nichols and his father were building a gun container for his truck and that Nichols had "intel that Washington will be a warzone."
Nichols said he had learned how to get guns legally into the nation's capital, and Harkrider responded that he would bring every "freedom blaster" he owns.
Prosecutors claim the pair brought several firearms and ammunition into the area, though they did not bring them to the Capitol. Harkrider was armed with a tomahawk ax and Nichols with a crowbar and pepper spray during the riots, according to documents in the case.
Evidence shows Nichols deleted the messages from his phone and directed Harkrider to do the same. The messages, however, were recovered from Harkrider's phone.
The day before the riots, Nichols commented on Facebook, "hunting pedo politicians in DC."
Beginning at about 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, Nichols live streamed the march to the Capitol on Facebook. The clip mentioned in court documents was described as an “expletive-laden, threatening tirade” which included his expressed desire to drag politicians through the streets.
Court documents further reference video footage from the Capitol grounds that captured Nichols and Harkrider joining a group and pushing against a line of officers near a tunnel.
Prosecutors said Nichols was one of the first people to climb through a broken window and into the Capitol building and that he helped barricade the doors with desks and chairs. A photo included with the document shows a person who it says is Nichols on one side of a flipped conference room table.
Nichols and Harkrider later went onto a balcony where Nichols took a bullhorn from another rioter and "continued to incite the crowd," prosecutors said.
Nichols told people to get into the building and get their weapons.
"Ryan Nichols stands for violence," Nichols said in an 11-minute video posted later that evening to Facebook, according to prosecutors. "I fought. I stormed up there against police, and I pushed them back."
The following day, Nichols said he did "what I felt God told me to do."
In footnotes of the court documents, prosecutors mention that many of the posts on social media mention QAnon. Prosecutors claim Nichols has hidden or destroyed evidence from the riots.
Documents requesting Nichols' release cite his service as a U.S. Marine. They also say he is "an active an involved father to his two sons," and that he is a business owner with a search-and-rescue nonprofit.
A hearing is set for Dec. 20 at which Nichols is set to appear via Zoom. On Nov. 9, McBride filed a notice of COVID-19 vaccination stating that Nichols received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Nov. 3 and will receive a second dose Dec. 2. He requested Nichols be allowed to attend the hearing in person rather than virtually since he will be fully vaccinated.