TATUM — People arriving Friday morning at Tatum ISD were met with protesters' signs and chants of "no justice, no peace" and "put our children back in school."
Edwina "Randi" Woodley and Kambry Cox organized the protest and said their children were expelled after spending days in in-school suspension. The women also said they believe the boys were expelled because their hair is out of compliance with the district's dress code.
The women say that dress code is racially discriminatory and have hired a lawyer. The controversy over the hair rules in the dress code also spurred numerous resident comments at a Tatum ISD board meeting earlier this month.
Woodley and Cox were among about 15 people taking part in Friday's protest and were met with some heckling from drivers passing by.
On Thursday, the district sent an email to parents and staff notifying that the protest could not be on school property at 7:30 a.m. during a school day. Protesters gathered on the side of the street in front of the administration building.
Superintendent J.P. Richardson could not be reached for comment Friday morning to answer questions about the boys' expulsion.
In a statement, Richardson said the district "reasonably restricts access to district property during school/business hours, including during early morning drop-off."
"The attorney for the organizer of the protest was notified (Thursday) that protesters will not be able to utilize district property," he said in the statement. "More specifically and to clarify, protesters will not be permitted in any district parking lots or on district sidewalks, including sidewalks in front of the administration building."
The statement also said parents had contacted administrators with safety concerns.
"Please know that the district has taken, and will continue to take, necessary and appropriate steps to avoid confusion and disruption of the school day ... and that district safety and security are always of the highest priority," Richardson said in his statement.
Woodley is the legal guardian of her grandson, Michael Trimble, 4. He has hair that extends past his shirt collar. Cox's son, Kellan, 5, has dreadlocks.
According to the Tatum ISD dress code posted online, a “student’s hair shall be clean and well groomed at all times and shall not obstruct vision. No extreme style or color (neon, etc. …) Only natural hair color shall be allowed. No symbols, letters or extreme designs cut in the hair shall be permitted. No ponytails, ducktails, rat-tails, male bun or puffballs shall be allowed on male students. All male hair of any type shall not extend below the top of a T-shirt collar, as it lays naturally.”
The women's lawyer, Tatum High School alumnus Waukeen McCoy of California, said he believes the expulsion of the boys is retaliatory because of the dress code controversy.
McCoy said Cox was told her son cannot return to school because she does not live in Tatum, but he said that doesn't make sense because the child already was enrolled in school.
Woodley said she was given no documentation or reason for her grandson's expulsion.
According to the Tatum ISD handbook, when a student younger than 10 behaves in a way that could cause expulsion, "the student shall not be expelled, but shall be placed in (disciplinary alternative education program). A student under the age of 6 shall not be placed in DAEP unless the student commits a federal firearm offense."
Woodley said Friday that a lawsuit is planned against the district.
At Friday's protest, Whitney Wilson, 27, said she was there for her 8-year-old son who has a "man bun" and goes to school in Pine Tree ISD.
"I could see if he colored his hair, I could see that being a distraction, but his hair just being as it is, that’s not a distraction. Little boys can have long hair," Wilson said. "At this point, it’s really critical for a kid to be in school, especially how everything is going these days. It’s a critical stage for them to learn early."
Johnna Marshall, 24, also came from Longview because the hair rule and the boys being kicked out of school is "an outrage."
"It’s a new age. That’s how he expresses himself. We're doing all these movements for people to express themselves, and now we’re coming back to this point," she said. "Since when is school about you hair?"