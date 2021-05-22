Panthers received their diplomas Friday night during Spring Hill High School’s graduation ceremony at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Spring Hill’s valedictorian for the Class of 2021 is Kennedy Croom, while salutatorian is Marshall Bodenheimer.
East Texas high school commencements continue today, with White Oak’s ceremony set at 10 a.m. at the Belcher Center and Sabine’s event scheduled at 4 p.m. also at the Belcher Center.
Meanwhile, Gladewater High School has planned its ceremony for 8 p.m. May 28 at the football stadium, while Hallsville High School’s commencement is set for the same time and date at Bobcat Stadium.