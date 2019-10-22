Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center administrator said he believes no child should have to go hungry.
With that in mind, James Gee chose the Pine Tree ISD backpack food program as the charity that will benefit from the center’s Fall Festival this year.
“My criteria this year was to pick a charity where 100% of the proceeds would go to the program without any type of money going to admin fees or anything else,” Gee said. “It costs about $165 to feed one child for a year. So we’ve set a goal for about $5,000.”
The program discreetly screens children who might not be getting food at home, Gee said. Employees slip food into backpacks that the children take home over the weekend.
Melissa Saenz, who works in the cafeteria at Pine Tree’s Birch Elementary School, was at the event with her children, Kenny Redfern, 14, and Olivia Saenz, 8.
Saenz said she sees many children who need the backpack program.
“That backpack of food, I know it’s gonna get them through the weekend where they might not have any opportunities to have any food at all,” she said. “Having that backpack go home with them, we know they’re going to have something until they come back to school and have a breakfast and lunch. It’s a wonderful program.”
Ashton Beaver, a special education teacher at Birch Elementary, said she also sees the benefit of the program.
“A lot of times, they’re meals the kids could prepare on their own, so they don’t need any kind of adult help, typically,” she said. “They come to school, and they at least get breakfast and lunch. It’s a way to at least make sure they have meals on the weekend so they don’t go all weekend without a meal.”
Jada Beaver, Ashton Beaver’s mother, said that without such awareness, she might not have known children in the area need help getting food.
“It’s just hard to believe that in a wealthy nation like this, that kids could go hungry,” she said.
The festival featured live music, food, game booths, a bounce house and other activities.
“Through the generosity of countless people, we were able to put this on pretty much for about $400,” Gee said.
The event also is good for the residents of Pine Tree Lodge, Gee said. It allows the residents to get outside and be part of the community.
“It’s proven if residents stay engaged mentally and physically, they live longer and happier,” he said. “This is a way we engage our residents.”