A public hearing on the Region D Northeast Texas regional water planning group will be held June 11 in Mount Pleasant.
The hearing will make up for one that was canceled April 14 because of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggest that no more than 10 people should be gathered in one place to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mount Pleasant Civic Center, at 1800 N. Jefferson Ave. in Mount Pleasant, is the site of the June 11 hearing that starts at 5 p.m. and could last five hours.
"This public hearing will be held with social distancing and other reasonable conditions in effect," according to a notice from Region D issued Wednesday. "The public hearing will be conducted using telephones only if the in-person public hearing scheduled in Mount Pleasant cannot be held. The telephonic method is in lieu of an in-person method if the coronavirus pandemic precludes holding a public hearing in person on that date."
The public also can provide written comments by emailing them to regiond@netmwd.com . Comments from the public will be accepted through Aug. 11.
The deadline for state agencies to submit written comments is Sept. 9.
If a telephonic hearing is conducted, anyone wishing to take part in the public hearing may call (435) 777-2200 or (800) 309-2350 and use the access code 3250760# when prompted. People who want to make public comment must dial *5 on their phone when prompted, which will place them in queue.
Only the speaker having the floor will be able to speak, and all other commenters' phones will be muted.
"The (Northeast Texas Regional Water Planning Group) will accept comments at the public hearing even if held by telephone. Comments may be sent to regiond@netmwd.com or written comments may be sent directly to the NETRWPG by delivery to the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District, P.O. Box 955, 4180 Highway 250, Hughes Springs, TX 75656," according to the notice.
While some regional water planning groups decided to hold their public hearings by using just the telephone to receive comments, Region D waited to reschedule the public hearing because many East Texans prefer to provide comments in person.
The announcement from Abbott on Monday “enables Region D to hold a public hearing in the second week of June,” Northeast Texas Municipal Water District General Manager Walt Sears said Tuesday. “Waiting until June instead of April compresses the schedule. Although not optimum, the later date for the hearing will still make it possible for Region D to complete a final plan by the deadline.”
Regional boards have until March 2021 to submit their final plans to the state.
On Feb. 26, Region D water planners voted unanimously for a draft plan that opposes a proposed reservoir on the Sulphur River basin for at least the next 50 years. The plan measured more than 1,400 pages and states that constructing the reservoir should not be included as a water management strategy in the next State Water Plan.