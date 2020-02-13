Public hearings will be held on five zoning requests at when the Longview City Council meets at 5:30 tonight at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
Among them is an auto shop owner who wants to rezone portions of three lots from single family to heavy commercial so that he can store vehicles that are either for sale or waiting to be serviced.
In December, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of Mahan Shabani’s request to rezone at his business located on East Marshall Avenue — despite opposition from neighbors along Northcutt Avenue who voiced concerns about noise, traffic and the possible uses that would be allowed on heavy commercial zoned property.
Among other requests, R&K Distributors Inc. is asking the city to abandon a portion of a 10-foot-wide sewer easement at 1302 W. Whaley St.
The city also will hold a public hearing to consider whether to abandon portions of Molton, Nelson and Pecan streets to make way for bond-funded improvements to Stamper Park. Plans call for moving the park’s entryway and eliminating motor vehicle traffic between athletic fields.
RS Rental Properties is asking the city to amend its planned development zoning to allow for a day care to be built at a former Longview ISD elementary school site at 515 N. Court St., while William K. Akins is seeking a rezone from agriculture to light industrial for nearly 9 acres of land at 400 Ambassador Row.
A sixth public hearing will be held before the City Council considers adoption of the Regional Thoroughfare Plan as an update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The Regional Thoroughfare Plan was crafted through surveys, planning and consulting guided by the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The City Council’s consent agenda items include requests to accept grants for the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, Longview Police Department and the city’s Information Services division.