The City of Longview Public Works Division has scheduled a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 to gather input on median improvements to U.S. 80/East Marshall Avenue between Eastman Road and Nansemond Way.
The meeting will be conducted with a video conferencing tool, and Public Works staff and residents will participate via audio only. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during the meeting can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/Tele .
The public is invited to virtually attend and will be given an opportunity to provide comments during the meeting and for 14 days after the meeting. The meeting will be streamed on CityView Municipal Television, Facebook Live and Longview Cable TV.
After the meeting, residents may view the recorded meeting online in the CityView Video Library.
For more information, contact the city's engineering consultant at ecastaneda@halff.com or (903) 617-5368.