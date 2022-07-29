New public safety radios, improvements at KidsView Playground and a traffic signal at a busy intersection are a few of the one-time purchases planned in the city of Longview's 2022-23 budget.
Of $9.57 million remaining from federal relief funding, $4.77 million is set to be allocated to one-time expenses in the new spending plan, leaving $4.8 million. City Manager Rolin McPhee wants to put that $4.8 million into the city's reserve fund, essentially a savings account, to provide flexibility for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Major one-time expenditures from the $4.77 million include purchase of a new fire engine ($1.2 million), police and fire radios ($936,000), fire department bunker gear ($216,000), police vehicle cameras ($239,000), a traffic signal at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane ($350,000) and section replacement at KidsView ($100,000). Other one-time purchases less than $100,000 total $743,000, which leaves a balance of $986,000.
For the fire department, $480,000 has been allocated to purchase radios. Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said new portable radios are "absolutely needed" to replace the current ones that are outdated.
"The ones that we have currently on front-line service were part of grant funding from 9/11, so they're starting to be 20 years old," Steelman said. "They've been made obsolete by their manufacturers so it's hard to get parts as they break, and they've become unreliable because of their age."
Most of the department's radios have taken a bit of beating from being exposed to the elements that firefighters regularly face such as fire, water and other intense conditions, Steelman said.
The radios are part of a three-year plan within the department, with the first phase purchasing 100 radios, Steelman said. The plan follows with 19 radios in year two and 19 more in the third year, he added. With so many radios that are failing and unreliable, Steelman said the department wanted to ensure it had reliable equipment in the hands of front-line responders.
"These are radios that are in daily use by our firefighters, driver engineers, company officers and people riding on the ambulances and fire trucks," he said.
KidsView Playground at Lear Park also is set for updates. Parks Director Scott Caron said the main wooden post that supports a number of amenities at the playground needs to be replaced because of rotting at the bottom.
"The stuff that's above ground is all in really pretty good shape 'cause we stain it and treat it every year so that it doesn't rot, but the stuff that's in the ground — it holds moisture, and so then it begins to rot, and so that's what we need to try to get ahead of," he said.
The city conducted a traffic study of the intersection at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane that determined the need for a traffic signal. It has a cost of $350,000.
In the study, three volume "warrants," or criteria, were met that would necessitate a traffic light at the crossing. Eight-hour, four-hour and peak hour vehicular volume were the three criteria that satisfied installation of a signal.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the city considered costs incurred from its recent installation of a traffic signal at McCann Road and George Richey Road when totaling the costs for the new one.
"This pricing was done based on the real cost of that recent traffic installation," he said.